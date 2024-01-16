Headlines

Apple iPhone 14 available at just Rs 3259 in Flipkart sale after Rs 55,740 off, check details

Apple iPhone 14 was launched in 2022 along with Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Plus at a starting price of Rs 79,900. The phone received a Rs 10,000 price cut after the launch of Apple iPhone 15 series.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Jan 16, 2024, 04:58 PM IST

Apple iPhone 14 has been the most selling iPhone model in the past few years and it received a tremendous response during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023. The Apple iPhone 14 received a significant price cut after the launch of Apple iPhone 15 series and it is currently available at one of the lowest prices till date. The Apple iPhone 14 is currently available at just Rs 3259 after Rs 55,740 in the Flipkart Republic Day Sale. At this price, the Apple iPhone 14 is undoubtedly one of the best phones that you can get. Apple iPhone 14 was launched in 2022 along with Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Plus at a starting price of Rs 79,900. The phone received a Rs 10,000 price cut after the launch of Apple iPhone 15 series.

Apple iPhone 14 is currently listed at Rs 58,999 on Flipkart after Rs 10,901 off from the official store price. Apart from this, buyers can get Rs 750 off on ICICI Bank and Bank of Baroda Credit Card transactions, bringing the price of Apple iPhone 14 down to Rs 58,249. In addition to this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 54,990 off in exchange for your old smartphone. With all offers and discounts, you can get the Apple iPhone 14 at just Rs 3259 in the Flipkart sale. 

Apple iPhone 14 is powered by the similar chipset as the Apple iPhone 13 but with more cores. It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display at the front with iPhone 13-like notch that houses a 12MP camera for video calls and selfies. At the rear, the phone features a dual camera setup with 12MP sensors. Apple iPhone 14 failed to make a mark right after the launch due to the similarities with the Apple iPhone 13. The iPhone 14 got some attention from the buyers after it got a discount in Flipkart and Amazon sales. 

