Apple iPhone 13 at Rs 37,999, Samsung Galaxy S22 at Rs 48,141: Flipkart deals on former flagships

Apple iPhone 13 at Rs 37,999, Samsung Galaxy S22 at Rs 48,141

Samsung Galaxy S23 series made its global debut at Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event on February 1 and right ahead of the launch, Samsung slashed the prices of its former flagship smartphone Samsung Galaxy S22. After the launch of Samsung Galaxy S23 series, buyers are rushing towards the Samsung Galaxy S22 that gets almost similar price and features at much lesser price. In its segment, the Samsung Galaxy S22 stacks directly against Apple's former flagship Apple iPhone 13 that is also available at a massive price cut on Flipkart. If you are planning to buy a new premium smartphone, this may be the right time as the former flagships Apple iPhone 13 and Samsung Galaxy S22 are available with more than Rs 10,000 discount on Flipkart. On Flipkart, Apple iPhone 13 is available at Rs 37,999 and the Samsung Galaxy S22 is available at Rs 48,141, take a look at the deals below.

Apple iPhone 13 at Rs 37,999 on Flipkart

Apple iPhone 13 is currently priced at Rs 62,999 which is Rs 6,901 less than the Apple store’s price. In addition to this, buyers can get Rs 2,000 off on HDFC bank credit non EMI, credit and debit card EMI transactions, bringing the price of Apple iPhone 13 down to Rs 60,999. Apart from this, Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 23,000 off in exchange for your old smartphone. This means with all the bank discounts and offers, Apple iPhone 13 is available at Rs 37,999 on Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy S22 at Rs 48,141 on Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy S22 is currently priced at Rs 53,490 which is Rs 4,509 cheaper than Samsung’s official store. Buyers are eligible to get 10% off on Samsung Axis Bank credit card transactions, this means that you can get Samsung Galaxy S22 at just Rs 48,141 on Flipkart.