Apple iPhone 12 mini available at Rs 9,849 on Flipkart after Rs 41,150 off, check details

Apple iPhone 12 mini available at Rs 9,849 on Flipkart after Rs 41,150 off, check details

Apple iPhone 12 mini was the first Mini smartphone in Apple’s lineup. The Apple iPhone 12 failed to create the buzz that Apple expected from it.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 02:21 PM IST

Apple iPhone 12 mini is now history and the form factor is nowhere to be seen on Apple’s website. Apple marked the end of the mini model with the launch of Apple iPhone 15 series after it removed the Apple iPhone 13 mini from the Apple store. The Apple iPhone 12 mini was the first mini smartphone from the company launched alongside the Apple iPhone 12, Apple iPhone 12 Pro and Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max. Apple iPhone 12 mini is two generations old and after the launch of Apple iPhone 15, the Mini model has become a rare find. That's why if you are planning to buy a smartphone that is small, easy to use and affordable to pocket, Apple iPhone 12 mini is a good choice. The Apple iPhone 12 mini was launched as an affordable alternative for people who like to have cheaper and smaller smartphones with flagship specifications. The Apple iPhone 12 mini was launched at a starting price of Rs 69,900 and it is currently available at Rs 9,849 on Flipkart after Rs 41,150 off.

Apple iPhone 12 mini is currently priced at Rs 50,999 on Flipkart after Rs 8,901 off. In addition to this, buyers can get a flat Rs 2000 off on Bank of Baroda Credit Card EMI transactions. Bringing the price of Apple iPhone 15 Pro down to Rs 48,999. In addition to this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 39,150 off in exchange for your old smartphone. Further bringing down the price of Apple iPhone 12 mini down to Rs 9,849. This means, with all bank offers and discounts, you can get Apple iPhone 12 mini at Rs 41,150 on Flipkart after Rs 9,849 off.

Apple iPhone 12 mini was the first Mini smartphone in Apple’s lineup. The Apple iPhone 12 failed to create the buzz that Apple expected from it. The smartphone sports a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display and under the hood, it is powered by an A14 Bionic chip. The iPhone 12 Mini comes with the same 12MP dual rear camera setup like the standard Apple iPhone 12.

