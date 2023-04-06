Search icon
Apple iPhone 12 Mini available at just Rs 73 per day in Flipkart sale, check details

The Apple iPhone 12 Mini is currently priced at Rs 53,999 on Flipkart after Rs 5,901 off. In addition to this, buyers can get Rs 2,000 off on HDFC Bank on debit card EMI transactions.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 06, 2023, 09:45 AM IST

Apple iPhone 12 Mini will soon be history as it was the Mini model in Apple's portfolio. It has been discontinued by Apple and it is only available on a few ecommerce platforms like Flipkart. Launched in 2020 alongside Apple iPhone 12, Apple iPhone 12 Pro and Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, the Apple iPhone 12 Mini was the first of its kind iPhone with a smaller screen size but similar features as the standard model. The Apple iPhone 12 Mini was launched as an affordable alternative for people who like to have cheaper and smaller smartphones with flagship specifications. The Apple iPhone 12 Mini was launched at a starting price of Rs 69,900 which was almost Rs 10,000 cheaper than Apple iPhone 12 but during the Flipkart sale, you can get Apple iPhone 12 Mini at just Rs 73 per day.

The Apple iPhone 12 Mini is currently priced at Rs 53,999 on Flipkart after Rs 5,901 off. In addition to this, buyers can get Rs 2,000 off on HDFC Bank on debit card EMI transactions. That brings the price of the smartphone down to Rs 51,999. Apart from this, buyers can avail no cost EMI on HDFC Bank debit card for up to 24 months. This means you will have to pay just Rs 2250 per month for a new Apple iPhone 12 Mini. If you calculate the price in terms of each day, you can get Apple iPhone 12 Mini at just Rs 73 per day.

Apple iPhone 12 Mini sports a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display and under the hood, it is powered by an A14 Bionic chip. The iPhone 12 Mini comes with the same 12MP dual rear camera setup like the standard Apple iPhone 12.

