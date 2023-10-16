Headlines

Pakistan disappoint to make 8/0 in World Cup 2023

Highest-paid Bigg Boss 17 contestant is reportedly charging Rs 12 lakh per week, has given two Rs 100 crore films

Karishma Tanna shares why winning Best Actress at Busan Film Festival for Netflix's Scoop makes her nervous | Exclusive

Meet Inderpal Singh, Indian-origin chef who won MasterChef Singapore Season 4

Apple iPad Air available at just Rs 17,499 on Flipkart after Rs 41,150 off, check details

Israel Hamas War: Israel readies ground operation, focusing on Hamas infrastructure | war in Israel

6 refreshing drinks to keep you hydrated during Navratri

Weight loss: Benefits of jumping rope

8 Indian states with highest divorce rates

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

Fukrey 3's Richa, Varun, Pulkit, Manjot Reveal Their Most Middle-Class Habits | Fukrey 3 Interview

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui to Ankita Lokhande: Meet All The Contestants Of The Reality TV Show

Karishma Tanna shares why winning Best Actress at Busan Film Festival for Netflix's Scoop makes her nervous | Exclusive

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

Technology

Apple iPad Air available at just Rs 17,499 on Flipkart after Rs 41,150 off, check details

Apple iPad Air at this price is a deal to steal. It comes with a breakthrough M1 chip, ultra-fast 5G, a new front camera with Center Stage, and more.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 04:45 PM IST

Apple iPhones, iPad, AirPods were available at a massive discount in the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023 that ended on October 15. Although the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale is over, Apple iPad Air is still available at a massive discount in the Flipkart Grand Festive Days Sale. The Apple iPad Air was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 59,900. However, buyers can get the Apple iPad Air at just Rs 17,499 on Flipkart after Rs 41,150 off. Apple iPad Air at this price is a deal to steal. It comes with a breakthrough M1 chip, ultra-fast 5G, a new front camera with Center Stage, and more.

Apple iPad Air is currently priced at Rs 58,599 on Flipkart after Rs 1,301 discount. In addition to this, buyers can get Rs 2000 off on Bank of Baroda Credit Card EMI transactions, bringing down the price to Rs 56,599. Apart from this, you can also get up to Rs 39,150 off in exchange for your old smartphone. This means after all bank offers and discounts, you can get the Apple iPad Air at just Rs 17,499 on Flipkart after Rs 41,150 off.

Apple iPad Air features a 10.9-inch display and it is powered by Apple M1 chip under the hood. The Apple iPad Air gets a 12MP primary camera at the rear and a 12MP camera at the front for video calling and selfies. It has 64GB storage. The Apple iPad Air runs iPadOS 15 out of the box.

