Apple iPad Air available at just Rs 17,499 on Flipkart after Rs 41,150 off, check details

Apple iPhones, iPad, AirPods were available at a massive discount in the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023 that ended on October 15. Although the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale is over, Apple iPad Air is still available at a massive discount in the Flipkart Grand Festive Days Sale. The Apple iPad Air was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 59,900. However, buyers can get the Apple iPad Air at just Rs 17,499 on Flipkart after Rs 41,150 off. Apple iPad Air at this price is a deal to steal. It comes with a breakthrough M1 chip, ultra-fast 5G, a new front camera with Center Stage, and more.

Apple iPad Air is currently priced at Rs 58,599 on Flipkart after Rs 1,301 discount. In addition to this, buyers can get Rs 2000 off on Bank of Baroda Credit Card EMI transactions, bringing down the price to Rs 56,599. Apart from this, you can also get up to Rs 39,150 off in exchange for your old smartphone. This means after all bank offers and discounts, you can get the Apple iPad Air at just Rs 17,499 on Flipkart after Rs 41,150 off.

Apple iPad Air features a 10.9-inch display and it is powered by Apple M1 chip under the hood. The Apple iPad Air gets a 12MP primary camera at the rear and a 12MP camera at the front for video calling and selfies. It has 64GB storage. The Apple iPad Air runs iPadOS 15 out of the box.