Apple CEO Tim Cook replies to Indian teen who is ‘alive because of Apple Watch’

Smit Mehta (Image: India Today)

Apple CEO Tim Cook has written to a 17-year-old boy from Maharashtra whose life has been saved by Apple Watch. As per a report by the TimesOfIndia, a medical student from Raigad was wearing an Apple Watch Series 7 when he fell in a gorge while he was trekking with his friends at Visapur Fort near Lonavala. Smit Mehta was saved by a tree and a stone, however he broke his ankles and wasn’t able to move. He slipped around 130 metres down in the valley and his friends weren't able to find him. Unfortunately, he didn’t have his iPhone 13 with him to call and ask for rescue as the group was travelling with just one backpack in which everyone kept their phones.

Thankfully, Mehta was wearing an Apple Watch Series 7 (Cellular) that had Jio connectivity at the time of incident. Using his presence of mind, the boy used the call functionality of Apple Watch and informed his whereabouts to the family which contacted the authorities. The medical student was taken to a local hospital in Lonavala and later he was transferred to the orthopaedic hospital in Pune. “Both my legs were swollen so the surgeon couldn't perform the surgery. It took about 5 days for doctors to perform the surgery, on 16th July 2022," Mehta said to India Today. “"I think I'm alive because of the Cellular Apple Watch model I own.” he further said.

Following the incident, Smit Mehta was feeling grateful for his Apple Watch and he wrote an email to Apple CEO Tim Cook to inform about how the smartwatch saved his life. In a rare turn of event, Cook replied to his email. “I’m so glad you are on the road to recovery. It sounds like a terrible accident. Thanks so much for sharing your story with us. I wish you a full and speedy recovery.” Cook wrote in his email to Smit Mehta.

Over the last few years, Apple Watch has turned out to be a life saving device and there are hundreds of stories across the globe in which the smartwatch has saved the life of the user. However, not everyone is lucky enough to get a reply from Tim Cook.