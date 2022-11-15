Steve Jobs’ worn out Birkenstocks sandals sold for Rs 1.77 crore

Steve Jobs’ worn out Birkenstocks sandals

Apple founder Steve Jobs’ Birkenstocks sandals and their NFT have been sold for around Rs 1.7 crore ($218,750) at an auction. The sale of the brown colour sandals blew all the expectations of the auctioneers. Ahead of the auction, Steve Jobs’ sandals were expected to fetch around $80,000. The Birkenstocks sandals were quite popular and the former Apple CEO can be seen wearing the footwear in many old images from the 70s and 80s.

As revealed by Julien's Auctions, the auction house that sold Steve Jobs’ sandals, Apple founder gave the popular Birkenstocks to his house manager Mark Sheff. But as of now it is not known who listed the sandals for auction and the identity of the buyer has also not been disclosed yet.

Talking about the Birkenstocks, Steve Jobs’ daughter Crisann Brennan once said in an interview that “The sandals were part of his simple side... they were his uniform,".

Also read: Elon Musk to remove Twitter feature that triggered Anushka Sharma, Gal Gadot's trolling



"The great thing about a uniform is that you don't have to worry about what to wear in the morning." she added in a 2018 interview.

This is not the first item from Steve Jobs' wardrobe that has been auctioned for a ridiculous amount. Since Jobs’ death, a range of items belonging to him have made it to the auction table and have secured huge amounts.

A couple of months ago, Steve Jobs’ Apple-1 prototype was sold for $677,196 at auction. As per RR auction, the device helped Jobs secure his first big order and turn the fate around in favor of Apple.