Apple AirPods Pro available at Rs 690 on Flipkart after massive discount of Rs 24,300, check details

Apple AirPods Pro are currently available at a massive discount on Flipkart ahead of Apple’s rumoured September event. Apple is expected to launch iPhone 15 series next month along with new Apple AirPods Pro with USB-C port and enhanced heath features. As the company is gearing up for the launch of rumoured USB-C AirPods, the Apple AirPods Pro are available at Rs 690 on Flipkart after a massive discount of Rs 24,300. At the time of launch, the Apple AirPods Pro 2nd gen with advanced processing and features was priced at Rs 26,900. The Apple AirPods Pro are currently priced at Rs 24,990 on Flipkart after a Rs 1,610 discount.

Unlike other ecommerce platforms, Flipkart allows you to exchange your old smartphone to get discounts on most electronic products and not just smartphones. This means if you have an old smartphone to exchange, Flipkart can give you an additional Rs 24,300 off. With all offers and discounts, Flipkart is offering Apple AirPods Pro at just Rs 690.

Apple AirPods Pro are the most advanced earbuds in Apple’s portfolio. It is the ‘Pro’ version of the Apple AirPods, the most popular TWS earbuds in the world. The small AirPods Pro have a unique design which can be easily identified. The Apple AirPods Pro are also one of the most reliable earbuds available in the market and many popular celebrities can be seen using them.

The Apple AirPods Pro feature a smaller stem and come with silicone tips that are sweat and water resistant. The earbuds get active noise cancellation and transparency mode that allows users to hear and interact with the world around you.