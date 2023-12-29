Akash Ambani led Reliance Jio now planning to disrupt smart TV market, to launch new…

Mukesh Ambani’s elder son Akash Ambani has revealed that Reliance Jio is working on creating its own operating system for televisions.

Mukesh Ambani is India's richest man and he is often regarded as the key figure in the country’s internet revolution. He is the chairperson of Rs 1745000 crore Reliance Industries, which is the most valuable company in India. Over the past few years, Mukesh Ambani has launched a range of affordable products to cater the Indian masses through Reliance Jio subsidiary and after focusing on the hardware part for a long time, the company is shifting its attention towards the software. Since Akash Ambani has started to spearhead the company, Reliance Jio has made big advancements in terms of software. Akash Ambani led Reliance Jio is focusing big on AI and while speaking at an event in IIT Bombay, the billionaire confirmed that the company is planning to launch ChatGPT rival Bharat GPT which will be focused on Indian users. Apart from that, Akash Ambani also revealed how he is planning to disrupt the TV market.

"We have been working on our own OS (operating system) for a while now for the TVs and we are comprehensively thinking about how to launch it," Ambani said. Betting big on AI’s potential, Akash Ambani revealed that Reliance Jio is not only planning to integrate Bharat GPT inside the organisation, but it aims to use it horizontally across all of their companies.

While speaking at the IIT Bombay TechFest, Akash Amabni said that "At present, we have just scratched the surface with large language models and generative AI." "The next decade will be defined by these applications," he added. Reliance Jio has been a partner of IIT Bombay since 2014 and the institution has helped the tech giant in developing many futuristic products in the past. As of now, Ambani has not revealed any timeline about the launch of new Bharat GPT but we can expect some announcement in the coming year.