7 Best QR Code Generators For Businesses in 2024

QR codes are inarguably the most innovative technology of the decade. Whether it’s sharing information in offline settings, making advertisements interactive, and sharing contact details online, QR codes have smoothly bridged the offline-online gap.

QR codes have opened gates to omnichannel marketing for brands. Nowadays, QR codes can be seen everywhere – billboards, TV ads, product packaging, and more – to engage customers and collect first-party data. The first step in implementing a successful QR code strategy is selecting a robust QR code generator platform. And with dozens of providers out there, it can be a hassle. Let’s make things easier for you. Our team has curated this list of the top 7 QR code generators, along with their overall rating based on features, ease of use, and performance.

Let’s delve into an in-depth description of each solution.

1. QRCodeChimp (4.9/5)

QRCodeChimp takes the first position, and rightly so.

For starters, it offers unparalleled customization. Choose from 60+ QR code shapes, hundreds of CTA stickers, and other design options.

The platform provides 35+ QR code solutions, such as QR codes for PDF files, social media, email, Wi-Fi, SMS, and more. Moreover, you get QR codes with custom landing pages, like digital business cards and Pet ID tags.

Additionally, you can add your brand’s logo to the QR codes to showcase your band. Talking about branding, QRCodeChimp allows you to use a white-label domain for your QR codes to ensure brand consistency.

QRCodeChimp offers myriad features for enterprises. It has a robust bulk creation module that allows you to create several QR codes simultaneously.

If you think managing these large numbers of QR codes can be challenging, QRCodeChimp allows you to organize them in folders for easy access. You can even add subaccounts for access controls to allow multiple team members to collaborate and work together.

Lastly, QRCodeChimp offers top-notch security. The product is developed by a team of ex-Paypal, Yahoo, and Google engineers, ensuring top-notch security and performance.

Key features:

Static and dynamic QR codes

35+ QR code types for unique business use cases

QR shapes, CTA stickers, colours and more options

Logo, branding, and white labelling

Folders and subaccounts for seamless management

Bulk creation and editing

Comprehensive QR code analytics and retargeting

Easy to use

Top-notch security and performance

Pricing: Starting at $6.99 per month for 50 dynamic QR codes; unlimited free static QR codes

2. QR Tiger (4.2/5)

QR Tiger is a QR code generator platform that offers QR codes of various types. These include URL, vCard, File, Menu, and more.

You get a lot of customization features with QR Tiger, such as pattern customization, eye customization, adding a logo, changing the colours, and adding a frame.

QR Tiger has a dedicated plan for enterprises that comes with advanced features like subaccounts, dynamic QR codes, and unlimited scans. Besides, you get QR code analytics, folders, and integration with other tools.

With QR Tiger, you even get industry-specific solutions – QR codes for restaurants, marketing, eCommerce, education, and so on.

Key features:

Static and dynamic QR codes

Various QR code customization options

Folders and subaccounts

QR code analytics

Integration with other tools

Pricing: Starting at $7 per month for 12 dynamic QR codes

3. QR Code Generator by Bitly (4/5)

QR Code Generator by Bitly is a QR code generator that offers over 10 QR code types, including URL, vCard, Text, email, SMS, and more.

Talking about customization, you can change the colour, choose a CTA frame, and add your brand’s logo to the QR code.

QR Code Generator has an analytics dashboard where you can view the analytics of your dynamic QR codes.

The management capabilities of the QR Code Generator include folders, subaccounts, and domain white labelling.

Key features:

Static and dynamic QR codes

Domain white labelling

QR code analytics

Folders and subaccounts

QR code customization

Pricing: Starting at $5 per month for two dynamic QR codes

4. Flowcode (3.8/5)

Flowcode is a QR code generator platform known for its custom QR codes. The platform claims to have QR code designs developed by artists.

While Flowcode offers impressive customization options, it isn’t something others don’t offer. You can choose from a square or circle QR code shape, add a CTA frame, select a color palette, and add your brand’s logo.

With Flowcode, you can create QR codes for URLs, files, SMS, email, and more.

You get all the important QR code management features with Flowcode. These include domain white labeling, subaccounts, bulk creation, analytics, and bulk creation.

Key features:

Create dynamic QR codes

Subaccounts for access controls

QR code customization options

Integration with other tools

Bulk QR code creation

Pricing: Starting at $10 per month for ten dynamic QR codes

5. Beaconstac (3.5/5)

Beaconstac is another popular QR code generator platform with decent customization options. The platform doesn’t yet have QR code shapes, but you get all the other customization features, such as CTA frames, colours, and adding a logo.

Beaconstac offers a wide range of QR code solutions, such as PDF QR codes, URL QR codes, and location QR codes.

You get all the essential QR code features in Beaconstac. It supports bulk uploading for creating QR codes in bulk. You can also white-label your QR codes, organize them into folders, and add subaccounts for seamless collaboration and access controls.

However, pricing is a drawback of Beaconstac. Compared to other providers, Beaconstac is slightly pricier.

Key features:

Static and dynamic QR codes

QR code customization options

Folders and subaccounts management

Domain white labeling

Bulk QR code creation

Pricing: Starting at $5 per month for three dynamic QR codes

6. QRStuff (3.2/5)

If you want to create static and dynamic QR codes, you can also use QRStuff. The solution supports QR codes of various types, such as website URLs, files, contact details, and more.

The interface is clean, and the process to create a QR code is simple. Just select the data type, add the information, customize the QR code, and save it.

In the customization section, you can select the module and eyeball shape, change the colour, and add your brand’s logo.

A unique feature of QRStuff is that it allows you to download QR codes in six file formats: PDF, SVG, PNG, JPG, EPS, and DXF. Besides, you can choose the error correction level of the QR code.

Key features:

Static and dynamic QR codes

Tracking and analytics reporting

QR code customization

Various QR code solutions

Pricing: Starting at $12.95 per month for 200 advance-type dynamic QR codes

7. QR.io (3/5)

Let’s end this list with QR.io. The platform offers 15 different QR code solutions, including a link, email, text, call, SMS, and more.

It has all the basic customization options, including QR code colour, pattern and border design, brand logos, and CTA frames. With QR.io, you can change the text and font style of the frame, along with the frame’s colour.

The platform has an analytics dashboard where you can easily view the analytics of your QR codes.

Key features:

Static and dynamic QR codes

Basic QR code customization

Customizable CTA frames

Tracking and analytics

Pricing: Starting at $35 per month

How to select the right QR code generator?

There are several other QR code generators apart from the ones mentioned above, and you can explore them, too. Here are a few factors to consider when searching for a QR code generator platform.

Customization options : Look for a QR code generator that offers extensive customization options. Some design features to look for are QR code shapes, colours, CTA frames, and adding your brand’s logo.

: Look for a QR code generator that offers extensive customization options. Some design features to look for are QR code shapes, colours, CTA frames, and adding your brand’s logo. Multiple QR code types : Your QR code generator should support all the important QR code types to ensure your business requirements are met.

: Your QR code generator should support all the important QR code types to ensure your business requirements are met. White labelling : Brands must ensure that their QR code generator supports domain white labelling. This feature allows you to replace the default QR code URL with your brand’s domain, resulting in consistent branding.

: Brands must ensure that their QR code generator supports domain white labelling. This feature allows you to replace the default QR code URL with your brand’s domain, resulting in consistent branding. Management features : Find a QR code solution that comes with robust management features. Two primary management features to look for are folders for easily organizing QR codes and subaccounts for adding multiple users with access controls.

: Find a QR code solution that comes with robust management features. Two primary management features to look for are folders for easily organizing QR codes and subaccounts for adding multiple users with access controls. Analytics : Tracking your QR code campaigns is crucial. Therefore, look for a QR code generator that comes with a comprehensive analytics dashboard.

: Tracking your QR code campaigns is crucial. Therefore, look for a QR code generator that comes with a comprehensive analytics dashboard. Bulk creation: If you plan to create a lot of QR codes, find a QR code solution that supports bulk QR code creation. With this feature, you’ll be able to create hundreds of QR codes in minutes.

Final thoughts

In conclusion, there are a lot of QR code solutions out there. Each tool has its unique benefits, so it’s important to test each tool and find the one that best fits your business.

Always look for important features like QR code customization, white labelling, management options, analytics, bulk creation, and multiple QR code types when evaluating a QR code platform.

Once you’ve selected a QR code generator, the next step is to create QR codes and incorporate them into your business and marketing strategy.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.