2023 Apple MacBook Air 15-inch launched at WWDC: Thinnest laptop in its category, priced at Rs 1.34 lakh

2023 Apple MacBook Air 15-inch launched at WWDC

Apple MacBook Air with 15-inch display made its debut at the WWDC 2023. As per Apple, the 15-inch MacBook Air, the world’s thinnest 15-inch laptop. With an expansive 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, the performance of M2, up to 18 hours of battery life, and a silent, fanless design, the new MacBook Air brings power and portability. With an all-new six-speaker sound system, the 15-inch MacBook Air is claimed to deliver immersive Spatial Audio, along with a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, MagSafe charging, and the power and ease of macOS Ventura for an unrivaled experience.



2023 Apple MacBook Air 15-inch: Price



The 15-inch MacBook Air with M2 is available to order today on apple.com/in/store. It will begin arriving to customers, and in Apple Store locations and Apple Authorized Resellers, beginning Tuesday, June 13. The 15-inch MacBook Air with M2, available in midnight, starlight, silver, and space gray, starts at Rs 134900 and Rs 124900 for education.

2023 Apple MacBook Air 15-inch: Display

The new MacBook Air features a spacious, high-resolution 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display. With up to 500 nits of brightness and support for 1 billion colors, the display makes content look remarkably rich and vibrant. It is also twice the resolution and 25 percent brighter than a comparable PC laptop.

2023 Apple MacBook Air 15-inch: Design

The new MacBook Air measures only 11.5mm thin, making it the world’s thinnest 15-inch laptop. It weighs just 3.3 pounds, so it’s incredibly portable. Even with its expansive display, the new MacBook Air is solid and durable. And it is also nearly 40 percent thinner and half a pound lighter than a comparable PC laptop. MacBook Air also features MagSafe charging, two Thunderbolt ports for connecting accessories and up to a 6K external display, along with a 3.5mm headphone jack for versatile connectivity. It comes in four gorgeous finishes — midnight, starlight, space gray, and silver.

2023 Apple MacBook Air 15-inch: Perfomance

With the M2 chip, the 15-inch MacBook Air has incredible performance. It’s up to 12x faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Air. When compared to the best-selling 15-inch PC laptop with a Core i7 processor, the new MacBook Air is up to twice as fast. It also delivers extraordinary battery life, with up to 18 hours — 50 percent more than on the PC — even with a better display and better performance.