WPL 2023 auction: Full list of players bought, salary purse for MI, RCB, GG, DC, UPW

Women's Premier League: Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants will face off in the opening match of the WPL

Women's Premier League Auction 2023: A number of established players and promising prospects attracted hefty offers during the first season of the Women's Premier League. It was Smriti Mandhana of India who set the record for highest salary. Royal Challengers Bangalore paid a hefty INR 3.4 crore to get her. Both the Gujarat Giants (who paid INR 3.2 crore for Australian Ashleigh Gardner) and the Mumbai Indians (who paid the same amount for English Nat Sciver-Brunt) have acquired international players.

The Indian team's captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, signed with the Mumbai Indians for INR 1.80 crore, while Deepti Sharma signed with the UP Warriorz for INR 2.60 crore. Shafali Verma was compensated with 2 crore Indian Rupees (INR) by Delhi Capitals. The same organisation paid Jemimah Rodrigues Rs 2.2 crore.

All WPL teams have retained the following players:

Mumbai Indians

Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Heather Graham, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Dhara Gujjar, Saika Ishaque, Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tryon, Humaira Kazi, Priyanaka Bala, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, Jintamani Kalita.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Erin Burns, Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobana, Heather Knight, Dane van Niekerk, Preeti Bose, Poonam Khemnar, Komal Zanzad, Megan Schutt, Sahana Pawar.

Gujarat Giants

Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Sophia Dunkley, Annabel Sutherland, Deandra Dottin, Sneh Rana, Sabbineni Meghana, Georgia Wareham, Mansi Joshi, Dayalan Hemalatha, Monica Patel, Georgia Wareham, Dayalan Hemalatha, Tanuja Kanwar, Sushma Verma, Hurley Gala, Ashwani Kumari, Parunika Sisodia, Shabnam Shakil.

Delhi Capitals

Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Marizanne Kapp, Titas Sadhu, Alice Capsey, Tara Norris, Laura Harris, Jasiya Akhtar, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatiya, Poonam Yadav, Jess Jonassen, Sneha Dipti, Arundhati Reddy, Aparna Mondal.

UP Warriorz

Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, Shabnim Ismail, Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra, Shweta Sehrawat, S. Yashasri, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Lauren Bell , Laxmi Yadav, Simran Shaikh.

Salary purse remaining with each team for WPL 2023 auction: