PSL 2023 Opening Ceremony: Check Date, time, where to watch live in India

Pakistan Super League 2023

PSL 2023: The Pakistan Super League Opening Ceremony will take place today on February 13, 2023. The PSL T20 event returns to Pakistan for its eighth season. After a stunning opening ceremony, the first match of the PSL 2023 will be played between the Multan Sultans and the Lahore Qalandars. Asim Azhar, Aima Baig, Faris Shafi, Sahir Ali Bagga, and Shae Gill, all renowned artists in Pakistan, will perform during the opening ceremony. The listeners will be treated to their beautiful singing. The opening ceremony of the PSL has generated a lot of buzz among fans.

As of 06:30 PM IST, the opening ceremony for the Pakistan Super League will officially begain. The Pakistan Cricket Board has promised a "grander and more spectacular" opening ceremony for the 2023 PSL. Under Najam Sethi's management, PSL's branding budget went from usd 100,000 to usd 1 million.

Here is everything you need to know about the Opening Ceremony of the Pakistan Premier League 2023 (PSL).

How to watch PSL Opening Ceremony Live in India?

PSL (Pakistan Super League) will be broadcast live on Sony Ten-2 and Sony Six TV channels in India.

What is the location of PSL 2023's Opening Ceremony?

Multan Cricket Stadium in Pakistan will host the Pakistan Super League (PSL) opening ceremony in 2023. The first match of PSL 2023 will take place after the opening ceremony between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars.

What OTT platform will broadcast PSL 2023?

All PSL 2023 matches will be live streamed on the Sony LIV App in India. As a result, you can watch PSL Live Streaming on Sony LIV App if you own a smartphone.

At what time will the PSL Opening Ceremony 2023 begin?

In the first match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2023) at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans will play. The opening ceremony of the Pakistan Super League will begin at 6:00 PM IST.

At the PSL Opening Ceremony, who will perform?

At the Pakistan Super League Opening Ceremony 2023, Asim Azhar, Aima Baig, Faris Shafi, Sahir Ali Bagga, and Shae Gill will perform. The official PSL anthem will be released during the event.