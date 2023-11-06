Headlines

World Cup 2023: Angelo Mathews becomes first cricketer to get timed out during BAN vs SL clash

A rare incident occurred during the thrilling clash of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka when Angelo Mathews was dismissed after not coming to bat on time.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 06, 2023, 04:44 PM IST

A rare incident occurred during the thrilling clash of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka when Angelo Mathews was dismissed after not coming to bat on time.

The incident took place after Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan bowled out Sadeera Samarawickrama for 41 runs. Mathews who was the incoming batter for Sri Lanka at no.6 could not reach the crease in the required time to face the ball. 

Bangladesh noticed it and immediately went for the appeal to declare the batter out and as a result, Angelo Mathews became the first cricketer to get timed out in an international match.

According to MCC Rule, after the fall of a wicket or the retirement of a batter, the incoming batter must, unless time has been called, be ready to receive the ball, or for the other batter to be ready to receive the next ball within 3 minutes of the dismissal or retirement.

Bangladesh is facing Sri Lanka at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

