Sports

'Wish he were as good...': Mohammed Shami's estranged wife Hasin Jahan's remarks ahead of World Cup final go viral

Shami and his wife parted ways in 2018 following her allegations of domestic violence and adultery against him.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 18, 2023, 06:22 AM IST

Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami is undoubtedly setting the cricket field ablaze in the ongoing One Day International (ODI) Cricket World Cup 2023, showcasing his exceptional talent with an impressive tally of 23 wickets achieved thus far in the tournament.

In contrast, his estranged wife, Hasin Jahan, expressed her desire for him to possess the same level of goodness off the field as he does on it.  Shami and his wife parted ways in 2018 following her allegations of domestic violence and adultery against him.

“If he were also a good person, as good a player as he is, we could have led a good life. My daughter, my husband, and I could have led a happy life if he were a good person. And it would be even more a matter of respect and honour if he were not only a good player but also a good husband and a good father,” said the cricketer’s estranged wife.

“But due to Shami's mistakes, due to greed, and due to his dirty mind, the three of us have to face the consequences. However, he is trying to hide his negative points through money,” she added.

"I don't feel anything special," Hasin Jahan replied when asked if she felt special when Shami established records with his seven-wicket haul against New Zealand in the semi-final match. “But it feels good that India has won the semi-final match. I pray that India wins the final as well,” she continued.

She also discussed Shami's proposal from actress-turned-politician Payal Ghosh.

“These things keep happening to celebrities. It’s normal. I don’t want to comment on it,” she said.

Shami was granted bail by a Kolkata court in September for a domestic abuse case filed by his estranged wife, Hasin Jahan, in 2018. Jahan accused him of adultery and domestic violence, resulting in serious charges of domestic abuse and attempted murder against Shami.

According to Jahan, she endured relentless torment from Shami and his family, especially during visits to his hometown in Uttar Pradesh. However, Shami vehemently denies these allegations, claiming they are part of an elaborate conspiracy aimed at tarnishing his reputation. This legal battle between the former couple has attracted significant public attention, particularly in the lead-up to the World Cup.

As the ODI World Cup final between India and Australia approach, all eyes will be on Mohammed Shami and his current form.

