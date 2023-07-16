Headlines

Swiggy Genie delivery partner flees with Rs 82,999 Apple Watch; here's what happened

Kedarnath Temple bans use of mobile phones, videography, photography; check details

Wimbledon Men's Final: Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic to win maiden Wimbledon title

From torn shoulder to cracked ribs, injuries Tom Cruise suffered during Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One

Mukesh Ambani's firm earns Rs 69,990 crore in just 5 days ahead of Rs 1,50,000 crore move

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Swiggy Genie delivery partner flees with Rs 82,999 Apple Watch; here's what happened

From torn shoulder to cracked ribs, injuries Tom Cruise suffered during Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One

Mukesh Ambani's firm earns Rs 69,990 crore in just 5 days ahead of Rs 1,50,000 crore move

This 'adult star' has also excelled as a tennis player, did wonders at the age of 15

Weight loss diet: 8 high-protein breakfast options

Virat Kohli's Dressing Room Secrets

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Shehnaaz Gill feels ‘tiny, humble’, flaunts her colourful braids as she enjoys boat ride at Phi Phi Island in Phuket

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in thigh-high slit flowy gown in bold photos, fans say 'stunning look'

Mrunal Thakur feels like ‘desi girl’ as she sizzles in lavender saree at Cannes 2023, fans say 'hotness overloaded'

Jawan Prevue: Shah Rukh Khan turns vigilante with army of girls, his look will take your breath away

DNA: Rahul Gandhi makes a big statement over Indian Democracy in Stanford University

DNA: 'Modi, Modi' reverberates in Sydney as PM addresses Indian diaspora

From torn shoulder to cracked ribs, injuries Tom Cruise suffered during Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One

Karan Johar's kids Yash, Roohi roast director as they reject Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani's What Jhumka for this song

Sonam Kapoor looks elegant with Anand Ahuja at Wimbledon, Nick Jonas attends men's finals with Madhu Chopra - See pics

HomeSports

Sports

Wimbledon Men's Final: Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic to win maiden Wimbledon title

Despite a shaky start, Alcaraz showcased his exceptional skills and became only the fifth man in the Open Era to win multiple major titles before the age of 21.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 11:48 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The highly anticipated Wimbledon final on Sunday was hyped as the 'ultimate showdown' by Novak Djokovic, a seven-time champion. However, it was Alcaraz, his opponent, who stole the spotlight with a remarkable performance, securing a thrilling 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 victory. 

Despite a shaky start, Alcaraz showcased his exceptional skills and became only the fifth man in the Open Era to win multiple major titles before the age of 21.

Alcaraz, who had previously triumphed at the 2022 US Open, put an end to Djokovic's impressive 34-match winning streak at Wimbledon. Their epic battle lasted for four hours and 42 minutes, leaving spectators in awe of the sheer brilliance displayed on the SW19 court. 

The 20-year-old's powerful groundstrokes and delicate finesse have captivated audiences throughout the tournament, making him the fourth active male player to claim the prestigious trophy at the All England Club, joining the ranks of Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Andy Murray.

Seven-time champion Djokovic got off to a scorching start in south-west London, but Alcaraz showed incredible resilience to secure a crucial second-set tie-break before fending off Djokovic's comeback and claiming the title. The match between the two players was filled with thrilling exchanges on the pristine London grass, captivating the crowd on Centre Court.

Defeating Djokovic at Wimbledon, where the Serbian was aiming for his fifth consecutive title, was no easy task for Alcaraz. After being outplayed in the first set, the Spaniard showcased his composure on the grand stage by mounting a remarkable comeback, handing Djokovic only his second defeat in 81 Wimbledon matches when he had won the opening set.

The clash on Centre Court was a spectacle that even home favorite and two-time former Wimbledon champion Murray relished. Notable figures like Hollywood stars Daniel Craig and Brad Pitt, as well as the Prince and Princess of Wales, were also in attendance, adding to the allure of the event. While Djokovic had the opportunity to make history by matching former WTA star Margaret Court's record of 24 major singles trophies, it was Alcaraz who further solidified his status as one of the brightest young stars in the world of sports.

READ| Rohit Sharma shares amusing 'Anarkali' pic; wife Ritika Sajdeh's response takes the internet by storm

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

PM Modi's UAE visit: List of full vegetarian meals served to Indian PM; check list here

Madhya Pradesh: Big fraud in the name of Prasuti Sahayata Yojana

SBI FD vs Post Office Term Deposit Scheme: Where to invest for higher returns in 5 year tenure

Meet India's most-paid employee who earned Rs 36 lakh per day, not from IIT, IIM

Monsoon update: IMD issues 'orange' alert for 7 states, warns of heavy rainfall, potential flooding

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Shehnaaz Gill feels ‘tiny, humble’, flaunts her colourful braids as she enjoys boat ride at Phi Phi Island in Phuket

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in thigh-high slit flowy gown in bold photos, fans say 'stunning look'

Mrunal Thakur feels like ‘desi girl’ as she sizzles in lavender saree at Cannes 2023, fans say 'hotness overloaded'

In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Meet Hybe boss Bang Si-hyuk, the richest man in K-pop, who launched BTS' V, RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, Jimin, Suga and Jin

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE