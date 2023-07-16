Headlines

Rohit Sharma shares amusing 'Anarkali' pic; wife Ritika Sajdeh's response takes the internet by storm



DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 10:58 PM IST

After the resounding victory against the hosts, West Indies, in the first Test at Dominica, the Indian captain, Rohit Sharma, is overjoyed. He is currently having a great time in the West Indies.

The dynamic right-handed batsman is actively connecting with his fans by sharing captivating photos and videos on different social media platforms.

Recently, Rohit took to Instagram to share a delightful post. The post showcased a picture of himself, accompanied by a hilarious caption from Johny Lever's famous dialogue in the movie 'Baazigar'.

The caption read, ‘Anarkali ka phone tha, ice cream khana bahut zaroori hai’.

Surprisingly, the post quickly went viral and garnered intriguing reactions from numerous fans.

However, it was Rohit's adored wife, Ritika Sajdeh, who effortlessly stole the spotlight with her comment. Ritika is renowned for her clever and humorous responses on social media platforms. In a playful manner, she teasingly trolled her husband by stating, "But you were talking to me and asking if the coffee machine was okay".

India defeated West Indies by an innings and 141 runs on Day 3 of the first Test in the two-match series. Led by Rohit Sharma, the Indian team showcased their dominance over the hosts, with debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal delivering an outstanding performance, scoring a blistering knock of 171 runs. Additionally, Ravichandran Ashwin proved his mettle by taking an impressive total of 12 wickets.

Looking ahead, the second and final Test is scheduled to commence on July 20, with India entering the match as the clear favorites.

READ| 'Simply asked him how to....': Rinku Singh reveals MS Dhoni's golden advice after maiden India call up

