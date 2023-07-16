Headlines

Karan Johar's kids Yash, Roohi roast director as they reject Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani's What Jhumka for this song

'Simply asked him how to....': Rinku Singh reveals MS Dhoni's golden advice after maiden India call up

26 parties likely to attend 2-day Opposition meeting in Bengaluru from Monday

Sonam Kapoor looks elegant with Anand Ahuja at Wimbledon, Nick Jonas attends men's finals with Madhu Chopra - See pics

Bihar man dies after eating 150 momos as challenge with friends

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Karan Johar's kids Yash, Roohi roast director as they reject Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani's What Jhumka for this song

'Simply asked him how to....': Rinku Singh reveals MS Dhoni's golden advice after maiden India call up

Sonam Kapoor looks elegant with Anand Ahuja at Wimbledon, Nick Jonas attends men's finals with Madhu Chopra - See pics

Virat Kohli's Dressing Room Secrets

R Ashwin's wife Prithi Narayanan is nothing less than a Bollywood diva, here's proof

10 superfoods for better eyesight

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Shweta Tiwari sets Instagram on fire in red thigh-high slit dress with plunging neckline in poolside photos

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises everyone in hot pink furry gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023

UP: AMU student accuses professor of sexual harassment, case registered

WTC 2023: What happened during Day 2 of India vs Australia WTC 2023 final test?

New rule of ICC: Know what are the three new rules of ICC which will be effective from 1st June

Karan Johar's kids Yash, Roohi roast director as they reject Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani's What Jhumka for this song

Sonam Kapoor looks elegant with Anand Ahuja at Wimbledon, Nick Jonas attends men's finals with Madhu Chopra - See pics

Vicky Kaushal makes netizens 'jealous' as he drops cozy photos with Katrina Kaif on her birthday

HomeCricket

Cricket

'Simply asked him how to....': Rinku Singh reveals MS Dhoni's golden advice after maiden India call up

Rinku gained widespread recognition during the last IPL 2023 season while playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 10:25 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently announced the selection of a second-string squad for the upcoming Asian Games. This decision comes as the ICC ODI World Cup is set to begin on October 5. A young Indian team, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, will represent the nation in this regional multi-sports tournament. Notably, the BCCI has given several fringe players their first opportunity to play in the T20I side, and Rinku Singh is among them.

Rinku gained widespread recognition during the last IPL 2023 season while playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders. In a remarkable display of skill, he smashed five sixes off the last five balls of a match, leading his team to victory. In an interview with RevSportz, Rinku expressed his gratitude for being selected and stated that he would dedicate his debut for India to his family, who have witnessed his struggles up close.

“Everyone dreams to play for India, wear that jersey. I don’t think a lot about the future because the more you think, the more burden you put yourself under. I take life as one day at a time. But yes, whoever takes up professional sports wants to represent their country one day or the other,” Rinku said.

“I know for a fact that my family, my parents will be happier than me to see me wear the Indian jersey. They have been waiting for this for years now. They have seen my struggle, they have helped me, been with me through all my ups and downs. The day I don the jersey will be a day dedicated to them,” he added.

READ| Yashasvi Jaiswal creates history, surpasses Sunil Gavaskar, Virat Kohli

The southpaw also disclosed how his conversation with former India captain MS Dhoni during the IPL 2023 proved beneficial for him.

"The chatter with Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) was really productive. He has also batted in similar numbers as I do – at 5 or 6 – and he has done it for the majority of his career and knows the position in and out. I simply asked him how to better my game, and his advice was very simple: You are batting really well. Continue whatever you have done so far,” said Rinku.

The Men's squad for the Asian Games 2023 will consist of second-string players, with Ruturaj Gaikwad leading the team. On the other hand, the Women's squad will be at full strength, led by Harmanpreet Kaur. The Women's matches will kick off on September 19th and wrap up on September 27th. Following that, the men's matches will commence from September 28th and run until October 7th.

 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi floods: What is the difference between dam and barrage? Know here

ITR filing deadline: Rs 5,000 penalty to 7 years of jail, if taxpayers fail to do it before July 31

Jane Birkin, British-French actress, singer, fashion icon, passes away at 76

Jasprit Bumrah seen bowling full-throttle in nets, speedster could be back for this series

Twitter down for several users, many say unable to load pages

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Shweta Tiwari sets Instagram on fire in red thigh-high slit dress with plunging neckline in poolside photos

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises everyone in hot pink furry gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023

From dullness to dehydration: Solve many skin problems with bell peppers; check 5 amazing health benefits

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE