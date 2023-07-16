Headlines

Cricket

Yashasvi Jaiswal creates history, surpasses Sunil Gavaskar, Virat Kohli

Jaiswal, at the young age of 21, possesses an exceptional comprehension of the game of cricket.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 09:15 PM IST

India defeated the West Indies in just three days in the first match of the two-test series. This victory did not come as a surprise to many, as Team India was already considered the favorite before the series even began. However, there was one thing that caught everyone off guard - Yashasvi Jaiswal's exceptional batting performance. While no one doubted Jaiswal's talent, as he had previously showcased his skills in first-class cricket with an impressive average of 80 and had also proven himself in the IPL 2023, no one could have predicted that he would deliver such a remarkable innings on his Test debut.

This historic achievement marked the first time in Indian Test history that a batsman scored a century on their debut in the West Indies. Even the likes of Sunil Gavaskar and Virat Kohli were unable to accomplish this feat, but the 21-year-old Jaiswal managed to do it. 

It is worth noting that Jaiswal is not the first Indian player to score a century on their debut in a Test match. In fact, 16 players had achieved this milestone before him. So, what sets Jaiswal apart and makes him a promising prospect for Indian cricket? What qualities does he possess that make him stand out from the rest? Let us delve into his remarkable attributes one by one.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's debut in international cricket posed a significant challenge. Having showcased his talent in domestic cricket, where he played remarkable innings batting at number three, he was now entrusted with the crucial role of opening in his debut test. Opening on one's debut is no easy feat, but Yashasvi embraced this responsibility with great determination. He approached the game cautiously in the beginning, carefully assessing each delivery, and swiftly capitalizing on any weak balls that came his way. His towering stature and impeccable footwork undoubtedly played a pivotal role in his success.

Making a debut at the age of 21 is not an uncommon occurrence. Numerous players have achieved this feat. However, what truly sets a player apart is their fearless batting. It matters little which bowler stands before a batsman; what truly matters is their ability to rise above and become a formidable player. Yashasvi possesses these very qualities. He fearlessly played shots against every West Indies bowler, displaying immense confidence and determination. This was evident when he executed a reverse sweep, showcasing his self-assuredness.

Jaiswal, at the young age of 21, possesses an exceptional comprehension of the game of cricket. He exhibits a remarkable ability to adapt his batting style to different formats. In the IPL 2023, while representing the Rajasthan Royals, he astounded spectators by scoring an impressive 26 runs in the very first over of a match. This feat included two sixes and three fours, showcasing his exceptional skill and power.

However, in the Dominica Test against the West Indies, Yashasvi did not approach his batting with the same mindset. He took his time to settle in, opening his account on the 16th ball. Yashasvi's innings progressed steadily, reaching the milestone of 50 runs in 104 balls. He continued to display his resilience and determination, ultimately achieving a century in 220 balls.

It is truly remarkable that at such a tender age, Jaiswal possesses such a profound understanding of the game.

READ| Jasprit Bumrah seen bowling full-throttle in nets, speedster could be back for this series

