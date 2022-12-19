When does the Premier League resume after FIFA World Cup 2022?

Mohamed Salah and Erling Haaland prepare for the resumption of Premier League

The FIFA World Cup 2022 ended on Sunday, December 18, with Lionel Messi's Argentina beating France 4-2 on penalties in the final. It was the first time a World Cup was hosted in the Arab world, and due to the scorching heat of the middle-east, the World Cup was hosted in winter for the first time.

Because of that, there was a break in domestic club football calendars all across the major leagues in the world, however, now that the World Cup is over, club football will soon resume, with the Premier League among the first to resume after the World Cup break.

Premier League fixtures were paused from November 13, and because of the five-week break, the ongoing 2022-23 campaign will finish much later than its usual schedule, with the last matchday of Premier League taking place on 28 May, Sunday.

READ| FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina receive highest ever prize money, here's how much previous winners earned

The Premier League is set to resume on Monday, December 26 with the traditional boxing day fixtures, as the league resumes from matchday 17.

In the first Premier League fixture after the World Cup, Brentford will host Tottenham Hotspur and all 20 teams will play their respective games by December 28.

Here are all the fixtures of Premier League matchday 17:

Monday 26 December

Brentford v Spurs

Crystal Palace v Fulham

Everton v Wolves

Leicester v Newcastle

Southampton v Brighton

Aston Villa v Liverpool

Arsenal v West Ham

READ| IPL 2023 auction: Date, time, venue, rules, remaining purse value, players list with base price, live streaming

Tuesday 27 December

Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth

Man Utd v Nott'm Forest

Wednesday 28 December

Leeds v Man City

A couple of interesting games with Arsenal set to take on West Ham as the Gunners look to remain in the driving seat for the Premier League title. Mikel Arteta's side currently sits pretty atop the league standings with 37 points after 14 matches, while Manchester City are second with 32 points.

READ| Did Kylian Mbappe ignore French President Emmanuel Macron? Video of awkward interaction goes viral

Newcastle United and Spurs make up the top four, while Manchester United are fifth, Liverpool are sixth, and Chelsea in eighth place. Nottingham Forrest, Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers are in the relegation spots.