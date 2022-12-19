IPL 2023 auction: Date, time, venue, rules, remaining purse value, players list with base price, live streaming

IPL 2023 auction ultimate guide

Only a couple of days remain in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction, which is set to take place in Kochi on December 23. All the 10 IPL franchises must be working their socks off to shortlist the players that they will buy in the auction.

With as many as 405 players set to go under the hammer, all the players have been divided into separate brackets according to their base price, and for the very first time in the history of IPL, there is no Indian player in the top bracket of INR 2 crore.

The 10 franchises can have a squad strength of up to 25 players each, but since many franchises have retained their core group of players, there are just 87 slots available to be filled in total, and in that, only 30 overseas players can be bought combined by all franchises.

Currently, Sunrisers Hyderabad have the highest pursue value available with Rs. 42.25 crores in their kitty, while Kolkata Knight Riders have the least amount of Rs 7.05 crores available.

IPL 2023 auction date, time, venue

The IPL 2023 auction will take place on December 23, Friday in Kochi. The auction may begin at 12:30 PM IST, and may go on up until 07:00 PM, and unlike IPL 2022, it will only be a one-day affair this time around.

IPL 2023 auction rules

Every franchise will be allowed to spend 75% of the entire budget and not more than that. Unlike previous years, there will be no Right to Match (RTM) card option in IPL 2023 auction. Every franchise's squad will comprise of atleast 18 players and a maximum of 25 players.

How much money IPL teams have spent before the IPL 2023 auction to retain players

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - Rs. 74.55 Cr

Delhi Capitals (DC) - Rs. 75.55 Cr

Gujarat Titans (GT) - Rs. 75.75 Cr

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - Rs. 87.95 Cr

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) - Rs. 71.65 Cr

Mumbai Indians (MI) - Rs. 74.45 Cr

Punjab Kings (PBKS) - Rs. 62.80 Cr

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) - Rs. 86.25 Cr

Rajasthan Royals (RR) - Rs. 81.80 Cr

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) - Rs. 52.75 Cr

IPL 2023 auction remaining purse value of each team

Chennai Super Kings – Rs 20.45 crore (9 slots)

Delhi Capitals – Rs 19.45 crore (7 slots)

Gujarat Titans – Rs 19.25 crore (10 slots)

Kolkata Knight Riders – Rs 7.05 crore (14 slots)

Lucknow Super Giants – Rs 23.35 crore (14 slots)

Mumbai Indians – Rs 20.05 crore (12 slots)

Punjab Kings – Rs 32.2 crore (12 slots)

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Rs 8.75 crore (9 slots)

Rajasthan Royals – Rs 13.2 crore (13 slots)

Sunrisers Hyderabad – Rs 42.25 crore (17 slots)

IPL 2023 auction players list with base price

2 crore base price: Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Jamie Overton, Craig Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Chris Lynn, Kane Williamson, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Rilee Rossouw, Rassie van der Dussen, Jason Holder, Nicholas Pooran

1.5 crore base price: Sean Abbott, Riley Meredith, Jhye Richardson, Adam Zampa, Shakib Al Hasan, Harry Brook, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Jason Roy, Sherfane Rutherford, Nathan Coulter-Nile

1 crore base price: Mayank Agarwal, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Moises Henriques, Andrew Tye, Joe Root, Luke Wood, Michael Bracewell, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Heinrich Klaasen, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kusal Perera, Roston Chase, Rakheem Cornwall, Shai Hope, David Wiese

How to watch IPL 2023 auction live?

Fans can watch the live action unfold at IPL 2023 auction on television on the Star Sports Network channels in India. The live streaming of IPL 2023 auction will be available on the Jiocinema app and website.