Team India players enjoy FIFA World Cup 2022 final between Argentina-France, pic goes viral

Team India players enjoy FIFA World Cup 2022 final

The FIFA World Cup 2022 final between France and Argentina divided the whole world into two sets of fans, as Team India players were also seen enjoying the final in Bangladesh. Team India players' pictures watching the final between France and Argentina went viral on social media on Sunday.

While the French and Argentinian side squared off in Qatar, Team India players who were in Bangladesh also enjoyed the match supporting Messi's Argentina by the looks of it.

In the picture that has taken social media by storm, KL Rahul can be seen smiling as Argentina led the match 2-0 at halftime thanks to goals from Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria.

Shubman Gill shared a picture of Rahul and the rest of the teammates enjoying the final.

Earlier, KL Rahul was quizzed about the Indian players watching the final, and which team they would be supporting, to which Rahul said that there are fans of both France and Argentina in the Indian side.

"We will be divided a little bit but that's what make watching sport fun," stated the Indian skipper.

"Whichever team we were supporting are all out already. There were few Brazil fans, there were few England fans. So, I don't really know who is an Argentina or France supporter, so we'll just enjoy the game. We're watching the game together, and we'll have a good meal," he added.

He said, "Like I said five days after a game is really tiring, so enjoy tonight, watch the game. Final of the World Cup, we all love football. Most of you have seen we're always playing football, before warmups, even back in the room."

"FIFA was big early on but the boys have relaxed a bit, there are other priorities, so it'll be interesting to watch the game today. We will be divided a little bit, that's what make watching sport fun," concluded KL Rahul.