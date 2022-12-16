IPL 2023: 5 youngest players in the mini-auction pool

IPL announced the list of 405 players for the upcoming mini-auction which is scheduled to take place on December 23 in Kochi.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 mini-auction is slated to take place in Kochi on December 23. Out of the 991 cricketers who initially signed up for the premier league, 405 are scheduled to be auctioned off.

In the upcoming auction, there are a number of players on the list whose names will be put up for bid who are at polar opposites of the age spectrum. The list includes players of varying ages, levels of experience, and skill sets.

By playing with the more seasoned players in the franchise, many young players will be looking to get their chances and acquire experience. Undoubtedly, many franchises will keep an eye on these young players who might have a chance to advance in the auction.

Here we look at five youngest player in the IPL auction.