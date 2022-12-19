Did Kylian Mbappe ignore French President Emmanuel Macron? Video of awkward interaction goes viral

Video of Kylian Mbappe's awkward exchange with Emmanuel Macron goes viral

After France's defeat in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final against Argentina, some interesting visuals emerged post-match as 23-year-old Kylian Mbappe appeared to ignore French President Emmanuel Macron, who tried to console Mbappe after France's heartbreaking loss.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward scored a hattrick in the final against his club teammate Lionel Messi's Argentina but eventually saw his side lose 4-2 on penalties. Mbappe was visibly upset after the game, and even as Macron tried to console the youngster, he seemed to brush off any attempts from the French president.

After the referee blew the final whistle Mbappe sat down on the grass in despair as Argentinian players celebrated their triumph. In the meantime, Macron who was seated with all the dignitaries made his way down to the pitch, but Mbappe did not look pleased with the former's attempts to console him.

READ| FIFA World Cup 2022: After Argentina’s thrilling win, what’s next for star player Lionel Messi?

They exchanged a few words, but there was little emotion on Mbappe's face. They again came face to face when the French players went up on the podium to collect their silver medals.

Macron again tried to hug Mbappe and said some words of consolation by the looks of it, but the youngster simply appeared to brush aside the President, seemingly wanting away from the awkward scenario.

Plenty of videos of the two incidents went viral on social media.

Watch:

Not the moment, mate: Mbappé and Deschamps both completely blank President Macron pic.twitter.com/bpOxpQOhD6 — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) December 18, 2022

Just saw the cringe Macron-Mbappe exchange…leave him alone you pic.twitter.com/ItB5UCVjpS — Pakistan Cricket Podcast (@PakCricPodcast) December 19, 2022

Mbappe does not care about Macron pic.twitter.com/cQyDbGBKPZ — Asaad Sam Hanna (@AsaadHannaa) December 18, 2022

READ| Emiliano Martinez's controversial gesture after winning golden glove award goes viral, watch video

Mbappe would obviously be disappointed as his side were losing 2-0 but two quickfire goals from the PSG ace, including a sublime volley in the 81st minute brought France level on score, but it wasn't their day.

At just 23 years old, surely, Kylian Mbappe will get more chances to win the World Cup, having gotten his hands on the trophy already back in 2018.