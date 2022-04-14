Watch: Will The Rock return to WWE to take on his cousin Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 39?

The Rock vs Roman Reigns Wrestlemania 39 young rock

One of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood, Dwayne Johnson broke through at WWE, beginning his wrestling career with the company in 1997, before going to become a Hollywood icon. 'The Rock' as he is popularly known among his fans, left WWE in 2004, and since then he's made sporadical guest appearances.

But could 'The Rock' return to WWE for Wrestlemania 39? And will he face off against his cousin Roman Reigns, who recently defeated Brock Lesnar at the Wrestlemania 38 to become the unified WWE Universal Champion and WWE Championship holder?

Fans have been left gushing at a possible 'The Rock vs Roman Reigns' encounter at Wrestlemania 39 after the same was teased on the popular tv show Young Rock.

In the latest episode, a young Roman Reigns can be seen asking his elder cousin The Rock to hit him with a Samoan drop, the current signature move of Roman Reigns.

On Young Rock, The Rock teased a match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. pic.twitter.com/tbaIPd7lyC April 13, 2022

The Rock, however, replied by saying that the world isn't ready for that, and such a big match could only take place at Wrestlemania.

"No, the world's not ready. A match that big can only happen at WrestleMania," stated The Rock. While Dwayne Johnson was expected to make an appearance at Wrestlemania 38, albeit that didn't happen, his cousin Roman Reigns beat Brock Lesnar to win both the WWE Championship and the WWE Universal Championship.

The last time The Rock competed in a full-fledged match at Wrestlemania was back in Wrestlemania 28 when he took on John Cena. Since then, he's only made sporadical appearances in various WWE shows, including his last appearance at Smackdown in 2019.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns was challenged by Shinsuke Nakamura recently in Smackdown and it's highly likely that the pair will square off at Wrestlemania Backlash, in May.