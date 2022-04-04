WATCH: On WWE debut, Logan Paul wears most expensive Pokemon card worth Rs 45 crore

American YouTuber Logan Paul is known for grabbing eyeballs through his antics, and the amateur fighter was at it again, when he made his official WWE debut at Wrestlemania 38. Paul was seen wearing a Pokemon card during his entrance at the Wrestlemania on Saturday, which is worth Rs 45 crore approximately.

The 27-year-old flaunted his Pokemon card worth $6million, which is the most expensive Pokemon card in the world. The Youtuber and social media influencer sported his ultra-rare Pikachu Pokemon card, which hung around his neck as Logan made his way out at Wrestlemania accompanied by WWE superstar the Miz.

The pair of them were seen donning Wolverine-inspired black and yellow attire, and black shades as they entered to take on the father-son duo of The Mysterios (Rey & Dominik Mysterio).

The Guinness World Records informed that Logan Paul had acquired the Pikachu-themed graphic card at a private sale in Dubai on 22 July 2021, thus creating a world record for the most expensive Pokemon card sold.

Talking to the Guinness World Records, Paul, who is very popular on social media stated, "The Pikachu Illustrator is one of the rarest and most highly coveted Pokémon cards in the world. Only 39 were given out to Illustration contest winners in 1998, and this was a purchase for the only one in the world that has been graded a perfect 10."

As per the report from Guinness World Records, Logan Paul exchanged his PSA Grade 9 Pikachu Illustrator card worth Rs 9.6 crore and acquired the PSA Grade 10 Pikachu Illustrator card.

He had reportedly, purchased the Grade 9 card from Matt Allen in Italy, who is renowned as one of the most famous sports card collectors in the world.

Unfortunately, despite his flashy entrance, the night didn't end well for Paul, who despite winning the Tag team match against the Mysterios, was attacked by his own partner The Miz.