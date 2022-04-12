India's Veer Mahaan wins his debut WWE match in 119 seconds against Dominik Mysterio

Veer Mahaan's debut WWE match was supposed to take place against Rey Mysterio as tweeted by WWE's official Twitter handle last week but, due to some undisclosed reasons, Rey Mysterio's son Dominik Mysterio entered the ring last night on the Monday Night Raw to face up against India's Veer Mahaan.

From the start of the match, Veer Mahaan made quick work over his opponent in a fight that didn't even last 2 minutes. Even after the match, Mahaan continued his assault on Dominik, forcing the WWE officials to intervene. Dominik was later stretchered out of the arena.

Rinku Singh, popularly known by his ring name, Veer, belongs to Gopiganj, a small town in Uttar Pradesh. Apart from wrestling, Mahaan also shares an avid interest in baseball and his journey to MLB was captured in ‘Million Dollar Arm', a movie produced by Walt Disney Pictures in 2014.

Veer Mahaan's look is very much true to his Indian roots. He sports a 'teeka' on his forehead and keeps long locks and a heavy beard. Veer has a massive build that compares with the biggest and the most successful WWE superstars and he could be the one to watch out for in the coming time.