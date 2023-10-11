Watch viral video: Delhi crowd bursts into “Kohli Kohli” chants when Naveen-ul-Haq comes to bat during IND vs AFG

ICC World Cup 2023: India is playing against Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

During the intense ODI World Cup 2023 match of India vs Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium today, a visual was captured of the Delhi crowd bursting into “Kohli Kohli” chants when the Afghan bowler, Naveen-ul-Haq came out to bat.

Delhi crowd erupts with 'Kohli, Kohli' chants when Naveen Ul Haq was on strike. pic.twitter.com/GrkpAMSIgj — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 11, 2023

Prior to this match, Naveen-ul- Haq had been facing relentless trolling by Kohli fans. Naveen and Kohli share an experience of verbal fighting during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match when Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) were playing against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Later on, Kohli also engaged into heat conversation with LSG coach, Gautam Gambhir.

Naveen has seemingly also mocked Kohli and RCB by posting a series of stories on social media. Since then, the trolling of the Afghan player by Kohli fans has been continuing on social media as well.

As far as the match is concerned, Afghanistan has set a total of 272 runs on the scorecard, which also marks their second highest score in World Cup history.