Sports

Virat Kohli picks two bowlers against whom he wants to be challenged in upcoming IND vs ENG clash

Currently India stands second at the WC 2023 points table, preceded by South Africa at the top position. Whereas England struggles to jump up in the table and stand at the ninth place.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 09:14 PM IST

Ahead of the thrilling clash between India and England tomorrow, India’s star batter, Virat Kohli has picked two bowlers against whom he feels like challenging himself.

Currently India remains defeatless in the World Cup 2023 campaign, while England has only been able to acquire one win from the five matches played. 

In an interview with Star Sports, Virat Kohli says that he wants to challenge himself against the pace of right-arm fast bowler, Mark Wood. “I’ve faced Mark Wood before. I believe he’s an excellent bowler with the skills to trouble batsmen. I want to challenge myself against genuine pace,” Kohli said.

Apart from Wood, Kohli also wants to challenge himself against wrist spinner, Adil Rashid. He believes Rashid  to be an exceptional bowler who he can’t wait to face in the upcoming clash tomorrow. 

“Adil Rashid is an underrated bowler who has been performing exceptionally well for England. He’s a challenging bowler that I eagerly anticipate playing against,” the 34-year-old added.

Kohli further extends his admiration to England star batter Joe Root and also the reverse slap shot he plays.

“Joe Root is a fantastic all-rounder. I admire the way he executes the reverse slap shot, and I would love to incorporate that shot into my game someday,” said Kohli as per the report of Crictoday.

Meanwhile, India is on a consecutive five-match winning streak in the marquee tournament and is all set to face the defending champions tomorrow at the Ekana Sports City, Lucknow. 

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

England squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Brydon Carse, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.

Currently India stands second at the WC 2023 points table, preceded by South Africa at the top position. Whereas England struggles to jump up in the table and stand at the ninth place.

