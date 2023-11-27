Headlines

Viral video: Babar Azam chases Mohammad Rizwan to hit with bat during practice session - watch

Alia Bhatt falls victim to vulgar deepfake video after Rashmika Mandanna and Kajol, fans slam AI's misuse

IND vs AUS, 3rd T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Australia match

Meet man who once sold books on roads, now one of richest Indians in Dubai, his net worth is...

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Guwahati

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Viral video: Babar Azam chases Mohammad Rizwan to hit with bat during practice session - watch

IND vs AUS, 3rd T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Australia match

Bigg Boss gives strict warning to Anurag Dobhal aka UK07 Rider over his ‘rona-dhona’: ‘Taiyaar ho jaye…’

8 ways to eat spinach this winter

9 films where Ranbir Kapoor faced 'daddy issues'

10 health benefits of purple cabbage

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Bigg Boss gives strict warning to Anurag Dobhal aka UK07 Rider over his ‘rona-dhona’: ‘Taiyaar ho jaye…’

Alia Bhatt falls victim to vulgar deepfake video after Rashmika Mandanna and Kajol, fans slam AI's misuse

Gippy Grewal says he isn't friends with Salman Khan after Lawrence Bishnoi's attack on his house: 'I am unable to...'

HomeSports

Sports

Viral video: Babar Azam chases Mohammad Rizwan to hit with bat during practice session - watch

After the embarrassing run in World Cup 2023 campaign, Pakistan team is now gearing up for the Test series against Australia starting from 14 December.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 27, 2023, 06:22 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Recently, a video of star Pakistan player Babar Azam engaged in a banter with wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan during practice session has gone viral on social media. In the viral video, Babar can be seen running hilariously behind Rizwan with the intention to hit him with a bat. This took place after Babar casually walked out of the crease, and Rizwan smartly hit the stumps from behind and appealed for run out.  

Watch the viral video here:

After the embarrassing run in World Cup 2023 campaign, Pakistan team is now gearing up for the Test series against Australia starting from 14 December. The Men in Green are currently training at the Pindi Cricket Stadium before leaving for Australia.

Pakistan are currently ranked first in the World Test Championship 2023–25 points table. They are followed by India at second place with 16 points. However, the newly appointed captain of Pakistan, Shan Masood will look forward to script history as Pakistan has never won a Test series in Australia. In the previous clash, Pakistan experienced a 0-3 whitewash against the Aussies.

On the other side, The Australian team has been in a tremendous form after winning their sixth World Cup title. The Pat Cummins-led side defeated India in the nail-biting final of ODI World Cup 2023 and also in WTC 2023 final this year.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Google search tips: Know how to enhance your Google searches, simple tips and tools

'You are an...': Nawaz Modi makes another shocking claim against billionaire Gautam Singhania

Upgrade your footwear collection with stylish women’s heels on Amazon

IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians may release these star players to get Hardik Pandya back

Fans feel Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal's plot is similar to these Bollywood movies starring Akshay, Amitabh Bachchan

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE