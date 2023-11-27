Viral video: Babar Azam chases Mohammad Rizwan to hit with bat during practice session - watch

After the embarrassing run in World Cup 2023 campaign, Pakistan team is now gearing up for the Test series against Australia starting from 14 December.

Recently, a video of star Pakistan player Babar Azam engaged in a banter with wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan during practice session has gone viral on social media. In the viral video, Babar can be seen running hilariously behind Rizwan with the intention to hit him with a bat. This took place after Babar casually walked out of the crease, and Rizwan smartly hit the stumps from behind and appealed for run out.

Watch the viral video here:

Tension Free Babar Azam is the best Babar Azam



The 29 years old kid @babarazam258 #BabarAzam | #BabarAzam pic.twitter.com/MDUapBNpJQ — Team Babar Azam (@Team_BabarAzam) November 25, 2023

Pakistan are currently ranked first in the World Test Championship 2023–25 points table. They are followed by India at second place with 16 points. However, the newly appointed captain of Pakistan, Shan Masood will look forward to script history as Pakistan has never won a Test series in Australia. In the previous clash, Pakistan experienced a 0-3 whitewash against the Aussies.

On the other side, The Australian team has been in a tremendous form after winning their sixth World Cup title. The Pat Cummins-led side defeated India in the nail-biting final of ODI World Cup 2023 and also in WTC 2023 final this year.