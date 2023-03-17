UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final Draw: When and where to watch live streaming, telecast - All you need to know

File Photo

The highly anticipated business end of the European football season is finally here, as fans around the world eagerly await the draw for the Quarter- and Semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) on Friday. The draw will take place in Nyon, Switzerland, and will determine which teams will face each other in the latter stages of the competition.

Defending champions Real Madrid, along with Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Manchester City, Benfica, Inter Milan, Napoli, and AC Milan, are all vying for a spot in the last eight of the competition. Once the four quarter-final matchups are drawn, the semi-finals will also be decided, giving each team a clear path to the final.

This draw is crucial for each team, as they will finally know who they will face in the next round if they win their quarter-final matchup. The stakes are high, and the tension is palpable as the world waits to see which teams will come out on top in this prestigious competition.

At the quarter-final stage of the tournament, teams from the same country may be pitted against each other, a possibility that is not present in the group stage or the Round of 16. This implies that each team has an equal chance of facing any of the other seven remaining teams. The prospect of a Premier League showdown between Chelsea and Manchester City or a historic Milan derby featuring Serie A giants Inter Milan, AC Milan, and Napoli is now a reality.

In the previous round, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, and Manchester United emerged victorious over Liverpool, Paris Saint Germain, Borussia Dortmund, and RB Leipzig. Meanwhile, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Napoli, and Benfica overcame FC Porto, Tottenham Hotspur, Frankfurt, and Club Brugge to secure their place in the quarter-finals.

Live Streaming Details

When and where will the UEFA Champions League QF and SF draw take place?

The UEFAa Champions League QF and SF draw will take place on Friday (March 17) at 4:30PM IST at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

Where to watch the UEFA Champions League QF and SF draw on TV in India?

The UEFA Champions League QF and SF draw will be shown on Sony Ten 2 in India.

Where to watch UEFA Champions League QF and SF draw online in India?

The UEFA Champions League QF and SF draw can be live streamed online on the SonyLiv app and website in India.

