THIS is what has happened to Neeraj Chopra's body after winning Olympic gold medal

One of India's biggest stars that brought laurels to the country in the year 2021 was Neeraj Chopra. The young lad won India's first gold medal in the track and field event at the Olympics. He clinched this feat at the rescheduled Tokyo Olympic Games 2020.

Since winning the medal, Neeraj had been busy fulfilling many commitments and attending events and even shooting for TV advertisements. However, now the athlete is back to training for world events scheduled in 2022. He along with his team of coaches, flew to California to train.

Speaking from California, he spoke to a group of Indian journalists and said how he had gained close to 12 kgs since the Games. The 24-year-old Track and Field athlete from Haryana had said that after coming from Tokyo he had set himself free to eat anything and everything, especially the sweets (mithais).

"When I came back (From Tokyo) I had decided that I am going to eat all the food that I like as I was on a strict diet in the whole Olympics cycle to stay fit. So after succeeding with the gold, I decided to eat my favourite things. That is why I gained closed to 12 kgs."

However, he later revealed that in three weeks he has been able to shed close to 5 kgs and is weighing the same as he used to in the offseason. He now plans to get fitter in the coming month before the focus shifts to javelin training.

Talking about the year 2022, Neeraj has missed out on a lot of action since winning the gold in Tokyo. He is now getting himself ready for World Championships, Diamond League, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games, which all are scheduled to take place in the new year.