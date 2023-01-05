Sprint legend Michael Johnson praises Neeraj Chopra’s movement, video goes viral

Image Source: Twitter

Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra enjoys putting in the hard work on the training field, and his passion to the sport has garnered him acclaim from all quarters.

Despite the fact that javelin throw is a power sport, Neeraj Chopra's training incorporates routines to develop flexibility, which helps him prevent injuries. The majority of these drills were designed by his current coach, biomechanics expert Klaus Bartonietz, to accommodate his particular throwing style.

On social media, Neeraj Chopra routinely uploads his training videos. On Wednesday, four-time Olympic gold medalist Michael Johnson praised Chopra's training routine, comparing his agility to that of sprinters and jumpers.

“He's a javelin thrower! Olympic champion javelin thrower, but a javelin thrower. With sprinter/jumper movement!,” Michael Johnson, who held the Olympic and world record for the 200 metres and 400 metres, tweeted.

He’s a javelin thrower! Olympic champion javelin thrower, but a javelin thrower. With sprinter/jumper movement! Video: @beau_throws pic.twitter.com/4aCgxFfz2z — Michael Johnson (@MJGold) January 4, 2023

Michael Johnson owns eight world championship gold medals in addition to four Olympic gold medals and is still recognized as one of the finest runners in track and field history.

In response, Neeraj Chopra joked that he was waiting for his clearance and that he would now look at the 2023 calendar for future sprint events.

Now that I have your approval, checking the sprint calendar for the season. @MJGold — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) January 4, 2023

Neeraj Chopra is currently preparing for the 2023 season at Loughborough University in the United Kingdom (UK). Dr Klaus Bartonietz and physiotherapist Ishaan Marwaha are accompanying the world championships silver medalist.

Chopra's upcoming season will include the World Athletics Championships in Budapest in August, the Asian Games in Hangzhou in September, and Diamond League tournaments.

