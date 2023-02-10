Search icon
‘Spitting Cobra’ or ‘A Belt-er’: Wasim Jaffer mocks Australians for doctored pitch remark after Rohit Sharma’s ton

Indian captain Rohit Sharma silenced everyone claiming the pitch was “Rank Turner'' as he played confidently on the first two days before losing his wicket at the score of 120.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA web team |Updated: Feb 10, 2023, 09:53 PM IST

Photo: Twitter/ Wasim Jaffer

Indian captain Rohit Sharma silenced everyone claiming the pitch was “Rank Turner'' as he played confidently on the first two days before losing his wicket at the score of 120. Pat Cummins demolished his stumps, right after he was dropped by ???? Smith at the second slip. The right-handed batsman was calmly sending balls to every nook and corner of the ground and looked unharmed against Australian spinners Todd Murphy and Nathan Layon. 

Indian former opener Wasim Jaffer is known for his epic replies on social media and how he can stay silent on the allegation of a custom-made pitch. Right after the Indian captain scored the century, Wasim came into action on social media and posted a video that immediately went viral. 

Posting a video on Twitter Wasim Jaffer took a dig at those favoring the allegation of the pitch being doctored. He captioned the post “Everyone thought the pitch was spitting cobras but as always, Rohit made it look like a belt-er. Batted @ImRo45 #INDvAUS #BGT2023.”

The whole controversy started when former Australian cricketer, Ian Healy started the controversy by saying that the hosts will be making the pitch in order to suit their game plan and there were several reports claiming India was trying to “doctor” the pitch.

 

