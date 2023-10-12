Shubman Gill resumes practice ahead of IND vs PAK clash

ICC World Cup 2023: India will play against their arch-rivals Pakistan on 14 October, Saturday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

There seems to be some positive news brewing up for Indian fans as India’s star opening batter, Shubman Gill was seen practising ahead of India vs Pakistan’s big clash in ODI World Cup 2023.

Gill, who missed the first two World Cup 2023 matches due to his illness, was captured in a photo resuming practice in the cricket nets.

Shubman Gill has started the batting practice.



Visuals of Gill arriving in Ahmedabad have already gone viral on social media and now this photo of seeing him practicing could relieve fans who are looking forward to his comeback in the intense match of India vs Pakistan on Saturday.

Gill, who currently holds the second spot in the ICC ODI Batting Rankings, is expected to get back in fitness soon and help India win the coveted trophy.

As of now, India’s performance in the World Cup 2023 campaign has been commendable. After beating Australia by six wickets in the opening match and Afghanistan by eight wickets yesterday, Team India has currently attained the second spot in the CWC 2023 points table.

Now, India is gearing up for their upcoming match against Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

India has never lost against Pakistan in ODI World Cup history. Both the teams have clashed seven times (1992, 1996, 1999, 2003, 2011, 2015, and 2019) and India has emerged victorious in all the seven games.