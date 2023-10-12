Shubman Gill resumes practice ahead of IND vs PAK clash

Headlines

Aarya 3 trailer: Tigress Sushmita Sen turns ‘rakshas’ to protect her children as her new enemies try to hunt her down

IMD issues 'orange alert' in these states; check list here

Sachin Tendulkar reacts after Rohit Sharma breaks his World Cup record ahead of IND-PAK clash

Meet actor who has worked in 400 films, not a single movie crossed Rs 100 crore, is still called a superstar

Batla House encounter: Delhi HC refuses to confirm Ariz Khan death penalty, upholds conviction

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Israel-Gaza: Without power & place to go, Gazans forced to live in 'poor condition' shelter homes

World Cup 2023: Ahmedabad crime branch arrests culprit behind 'bomb threat' mail to BCCI | INDvsPAK

Ind vs Afg: Rohit Sharma Hits 31st ODI Century As India Wins 2nd Match Of World Cup 2023, Beats Afg

Maharana Pratap to Prithviraj Chauhan: Lifespans of Rajput kings

Navratri 2023: Significance of the 9 colours of 9 dieties whorshipped

Indian cities that are famous for non-vegetarian foods

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Israel-Gaza: Without power & place to go, Gazans forced to live in 'poor condition' shelter homes

World Cup 2023: Ahmedabad crime branch arrests culprit behind 'bomb threat' mail to BCCI | INDvsPAK

Ind vs Afg: Rohit Sharma Hits 31st ODI Century As India Wins 2nd Match Of World Cup 2023, Beats Afg

Aarya 3 trailer: Tigress Sushmita Sen turns ‘rakshas’ to protect her children as her new enemies try to hunt her down

Film festivals going digital is testament to cinema's resilience in post-Covid world

Ratna Pathak Shah says Bollywood’s best-known films are ‘frame-by-frame copies’ of Hollywood movies: 'We had no real...'

HomeSports

Sports

Shubman Gill resumes practice ahead of IND vs PAK clash

ICC World Cup 2023: India will play against their arch-rivals Pakistan on 14 October, Saturday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

article-main
Latest News

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 04:50 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

There seems to be some positive news brewing up for Indian fans as India’s star opening batter, Shubman Gill was seen practising ahead of India vs Pakistan’s big clash in ODI World Cup 2023.

Gill, who missed the first two World Cup 2023 matches due to his illness, was captured in a photo resuming practice in the cricket nets. 

Visuals of Gill arriving in Ahmedabad have already gone viral on social media and now this photo of seeing him practicing could relieve fans who are looking forward to his comeback in the intense match of India vs Pakistan on Saturday. 

Gill, who currently holds the second spot in the ICC ODI Batting Rankings, is expected to get back in fitness soon and help India win the coveted trophy.

As of now, India’s performance in the World Cup 2023 campaign has been commendable. After beating Australia by six wickets in the opening match and Afghanistan by eight wickets yesterday, Team India has currently attained the second spot in the CWC 2023 points table.

Now, India is gearing up for their upcoming match against Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. 

India has never lost against Pakistan in ODI World Cup history. Both the teams have clashed seven times (1992, 1996, 1999, 2003, 2011, 2015, and 2019) and India has emerged victorious in all the seven games.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Actress Barkha Singh champions for rarely-spoken-about rash-free feminine comfort and health

Rohit Sharma has a special message for Chris Gayle after breaking latter’s record of most international sixes

Tesla Cybertruck to see nearly 120,000 deliveries in 2024: Analyst

Israel-Palestine conflict: EAM S Jaishankar reviews preparations for 'Operation Ajay', registration begins

Ratna Pathak Shah says Bollywood’s best-known films are ‘frame-by-frame copies’ of Hollywood movies: 'We had no real...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE