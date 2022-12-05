Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik share glimpses of alone time with son amid silence on divorce reports

Photo: Instagram Screengrab/ Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik recently took to social media to share glimpses of alone time spent with their 4-year-old son Izhaan Mirza Malik separately. The Indian tennis player and Pakistan cricketer have allegedly divorced and are co-parenting their son while living apart. Sources close to the family say the two have already separated but have not announced the split due to some legal issues which reportedly concern some co-endorsements.

The two haven't been seen together for a while. However, both recently posted separate pics spending time with their only child. First it was the Indian tennis star sharing a photograph with her young son, captioning, My world, with an earth and a heart emojis.

Shoaib followed Sania’s post, sharing moments of father-son time in a video clip posted on Instagram on Sunday. “Good father son time & long drive before flying to Lanka Premier League… We had our belts on during the drive, make sure you all wear belts too…,” he captioned the post.

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and ace Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik, among subcontinent’s most-loved sports star couples, have allegedly divorced. The rumours of problems in their marriage of over 10 years surfaced last month. However, neither has said anything about the reports. The two have been active in their celebrity life and keep sharing glimpses of what is going on. None of the recent posts show the two together. In fact, the two also celebrated their child’s birthday together amid the reports of divorce but the pics from the bash were only shared by Shoaib Malik and not by Sania Mirza.

READ | Expensive things Shikhar Dhawan owns: From luxurious cars to properties worth millions