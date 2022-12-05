From owning luxurious cars to multi-million properties, know all about star Indian left handed batsman Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan

Indian opening batsman, Shikhar Dhawan is known for his attacking stroke-play and his cool mindset. He is currently touring Bangladesh with Team India for a three-match ODDI series in which India lost the 1st match by 1 wicket and 2 more matches are still to be played.

Apart from being a prominent member of Team India's ODI squad, Shikhar Dhawan often posts hilarious videos from his Instagram account. Shikhar Dhawan also leads a luxurious life and he is an avid animal lover too. Off the field, Dhawan has some serious brand value and has endorsed household names like MRF, Dream 11, PMG, Big Bazaar, Canara Bank, Cornerstone, R K Global, Jolly Roger and Rodeo Drive. Here's a list of few luxurious things owned by star Indian opening batsman.

Properties worth multi-million

Shikhar Dhawan is highly invested in various real-estate properties and earlier even owned a luxe four-bedroom mansion in Australia which came with a pool and en-suite spa. The house was bought in the year 2015 for $730,000 and later disposed of by his ex-wife Aesha Mukherji for $935,000 in 2019. Shikhar Dhawan currently resides in his expansive Delhi home which comes with a walk-in closet and stunning spacious balconies. As per the reports, the property is valued at upwards of Rs 5 crore.

Expensive Coupes and super wheels

Shikhar Dhawan has a fleet of luxury cars parked in his garage including the BMW, Mercedes, Audi and more. Let’s take a closer look at his various super wheels.

BMW M8 Coupe

It was last year when Shikhar Dhawan gifted himself the super-luxe BMW M8 Coupe which is priced at Rs 2.23 crore in India, per Carwale. The car comes with a 4.4-litre V8 twin-turbocharged motor that produces 592 bhp and 750 Nm of power figures. Paired with an 8-speed Steptronic automatic transmission and M-spec xDrive all-wheel-drive system, the car goes to 100kmph in just 3.3 seconds.

Audi A6

Priced at Rs 65.99 lakh, per Car Dekho, the powerful sedan comes with various prominent features including Anti Lock Braking System, Multi-function Steering Wheel, four-zone climate control, wireless phone charger, ventilated and powered front seats, connected car tech, a digital driver’s display, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and much more. It is powered by a 2.0-litre TFSI engine that makes 245PS and 370 Nm. The engine is mated to a 7-speed dual clutch transmission.

BMW 6 GT

The BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo comes with some interesting features such as a sloping roofline, a sculpted hood, sleek LED headlights with DRLs, and refreshed bumpers. Priced at Rs 69.88 lakh, per Carwale, the car comes with a B48 Turbocharged I4 engine, further generating a max power of 255 bhp @ 5000 rpm.

Vacation mode

Shikhar Dhawan makes sure that after days of hard work, he takes some time off with his family and jets off to stunning locales across the globe. Thanks to his Instagram, we stay updated about his travel diaries and all the fun the cricketer is having. In the past, Dhawan has been seen holidaying in Australia, Maldives, Disneyland and more places.

Love for Animals

As much Shikhar Dhawan loves leading a luxurious life, the batsman also enjoys the simpler things in life. An avid animal lover, he believes in giving back to society and has been associated with various organisations that work closely for the betterment of stray animals.1