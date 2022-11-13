Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik divorce: Who is the richer player? Know individual net worth

Since Sania Mirza made the mysterious Instagram post, there have been rumors that she and former Pakistan cricket team captain Shoaib Malik are divorcing. The couple's close pal reportedly confirmed the split rumors to Inside Sport. Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza are reportedly not living together. Sania and Shoaib have reportedly divorced, according to various media reports.

Both the players are famous all over the world including in their countries. Shoaib Malik is the owner of crores of assets but Sania Mirza is also not behind in terms of earnings. The couple has not revealed in the media why their marriage broke down. Sania Mirza, a 1986 birth in Mumbai, completed her education there. She has already had a major impact on the tennis world at the young age of 18. (Also Read: Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik divorce saga gets new twist, star couple to host TV show together)

Sania Mirza’s net worth:

Indian tennis player Sania Mirza is recognised as one of the best in the nation. Although her game draws crowds, rumours about her opulent lifestyle still persist. An estimated $ 25 million, or around Rs 200 crore, is Sania Mirza's net worth. Sania charges Rs 25 crore for brand endowment. She is connected to prestigious brands at the same time. Additionally, Sania runs her own tennis academy.

She was born in Hyderabad and resides in a lavish home there. According to estimates, Sania's home in Hyderabad has valued at about Rs 13 crore. Sania is presently residing in her Dubai home. Luxury automobiles are particularly popular with players. Sania also owns automobiles that are worth millions. Range Rover, Mercedes Benz, Audi, and BMW series automobiles are among Sania's collections.

Shoaib Malik’s net worth: