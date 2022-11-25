‘Heart feels at its heaviest..’: Sania Mirza’s latest cryptic post amid reports of divorce with Shoaib Malik

Photo: Instagram Screengrab @SaniaMirza

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza shared yet another cryptic post on social media on Friday amid recent rumours of a split with cricketer husband Shoaib Malik. Sania shared an emotional poem about learning to “give yourself a break” when “heart at its heaviest”, resparking the divorce buzz from recent days.

Taking to Instagram, the tennis ace posted the poem on her statues saying, “You are human, made of light and dark. love yourself enough to allow being a little fragile. learn to give yourself a break on days when your heart feels at its heaviest.”

The latest post from Sania Mirza comes days after reports of her and Shoaib Malik heading towards separation created an intense storm on social media. The star couple’s love story from across borders has made them intensely popular across both India and Pakistan.

The reports of the couple’s split were partly sparked by an earlier cryptic post by Sania Mirza about “moments” that get her “through the hardest days”. She had recently uploaded several other solo pics. On their son’s birthday, Shoaib uploaded the family celebrating it together, but Sania avoided sharing those pics.

The reports of split also came with claims of alleged infidelity being the reason behind the star couple parting ways. The name of Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar was linked with Shoaib and pictures of their bold photoshoot went viral. A friend of the couple had also reportedly claimed that they had been officially divorced and were waiting to sort out legal issues before making it public. Meanwhile, the promo of a new TV show that the couple are set to host together, The Mirza-Malik Show, was also released online.

Sania recently celebrated her birthday away from Shoaib Malik. The Pakistan all-rounder put up a birthday wish for Sania Mirza on Instagram but the message earned neither a response or like from the Indian tennis star.

