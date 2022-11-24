Bhediya star Varun Dhawan reveals Sania Mirza’s mother scolded him for THIS reason

File photo

Varun Dhawan admitted that he had harboured a deep crush on Sania Mirza. Their first encounter, however, was severely marred by the tennis star's mother reprimanding him.

According to IndianExpress.com, Varun Sanon and Kriti Sanon discussed Bhediya while answering some amusing questions in an interview with Curly Tales Middle East. Varun revealed that he was an intern at Mukul Anand's production company when he had the opportunity to help out during an ad shoot with Sania as they talked about receiving their first pay checks. Given his fondness for the tennis star, he went to grab an apple for her despite the fact that his main task was to procure 300 pairs of shoes. He ultimately received a reprimand from her mother, though.

“She asked me for an apple. And I got this apple and I think her mother thought I was cracked. I was giving her like… I said Aunty… apple. So she asked who told you to bring this apple?” recalled Varun.

He continued by stating that Sania's mother had informed him that her daughter didn't like apples. Before things could become worse, Sania came, reassured her mother that she had requested the fruit, and defused the situation. Kriti chuckled when Varun said he received Rs 5000 for the jig and asked whether he had been paid to only collect the apple for Sania.

For the unversed, recently, Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan visited Jaipur to promote their movie, Bhediya. Varun stopped a promotional event at a college in Jaipur when a girl passed out, and he promptly helped her. To get the girl back to normal and help her in drinking water, he left the stage.

Also read: Varun Dhawan says 'Hindi films are getting their a**es kicked right now', heaps praise on Kantara, KGF 2, Vikram

The upcoming horror-comedy Bhediya, directed by Stree director Amar Kaushik, is something that Varun Dhawan is eagerly anticipating. On November 25, the movie will be released in theatres. On April 7, 2023, the film Bawaal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is scheduled to be released in theatres.