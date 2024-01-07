Sachin Tendulkar urges fans to explore Indian islands amid ‘boycott Maldives’ row

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also breaks silence on this matter and took to his official X account to share a clip of him playing cricket and a photo of the Indian coastal town, Sindhudurg.

After the widespread row over a Maldives minister's insulting remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, post his recent visit to Lakshwadeep, Indian social media users flared up with calls to ‘boycott Maldives’. Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also breaks silence on this matter and took to his official X account to share a clip of him playing cricket and a photo of the Indian coastal town, Sindhudurg.

In the post, the legendary cricketer says, “250+ days since we rang in my 50th birthday in Sindhudurg!”

“The coastal town offered everything we wanted, and more. Gorgeous locations combined with wonderful hospitality left us with a treasure trove of memories.”

“India is blessed with beautiful coastlines and pristine islands. With our “Atithi Devo Bhava” philosophy, we have so much to explore, so many memories waiting to be created,” it further read.

Former Indian player, Venkatesh Prasad also sheds light upon this matter by condemning the Maldives minister's remarks for India. He also says that the Maldives apart from being a largely poor country is widely dependent on their tourism sector with over 15% of Indian tourists visiting the island.

“A deputy minister using such language for our country.

Maldives is a largely poor country largely dependent on upmarket tourism with over 15% tourists from India.

India has very many unexplored beautiful coastal towns, and this is a great opportunity to develop many of them into tourist destinations,” Prasad wrote on X.