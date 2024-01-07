Headlines

Ratan Tata's Rs 1352000 crore company is ahead of Google, Microsoft, Tesla in this list

Meet businessman, who was once richer than Mukesh Ambani, lost most of his money, lives in rented place, he is...

Sachin Tendulkar urges fans to explore Indian islands amid ‘boycott Maldives’ row

'IPL mein zaroorat...': Virender Sehwag's cheeky dig as chef to accompany England cricket team for India tour

Budget 2024: 10 tax saving options other than Section 80C

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Miracle! Five Days After Japan's 7.6 Earthquake, A Woman In Her 90s Was Hauled Out Of The Rubble

Bangladesh Elections 2024: Amid Tight Security, PM Sheikh Hasina To Cruise To 5th Victory Unopposed

'IPL mein zaroorat...': Virender Sehwag's cheeky dig as chef to accompany England cricket team for India tour

Captains who have scored centuries in IPL history

Bollywood actors who sparked controversies with their bold statements

9 actors who left TV to become Bollywood stars

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

Miracle! Five Days After Japan's 7.6 Earthquake, A Woman In Her 90s Was Hauled Out Of The Rubble

Bangladesh Elections 2024: Amid Tight Security, PM Sheikh Hasina To Cruise To 5th Victory Unopposed

Alaska Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing As Window Blows Out Mid-Air

Animal, Vanga slammed for calling Javed Akhtar's art 'false' over his criticism of film: 'Years before you were born...'

Ranbir Kapoor says Animal succeeded despite 'a section of people having an issue' with film: 'Nothing goes beyond...'

Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of her New Year getaway with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie, Madhu Chopra; see photos

HomeSports

Sports

Sachin Tendulkar urges fans to explore Indian islands amid ‘boycott Maldives’ row

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also breaks silence on this matter and took to his official X account to share a clip of him playing cricket and a photo of the Indian coastal town, Sindhudurg.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated: Jan 07, 2024, 05:33 PM IST

article-main
Sachin Tendulkar urges fans to explore Indian islands amid ‘boycott Maldives’ row
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

After the widespread row over a Maldives minister's insulting remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, post his recent visit to Lakshwadeep, Indian social media users flared up with calls to ‘boycott Maldives’. Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also breaks silence on this matter and took to his official X account to share a clip of him playing cricket and a photo of the Indian coastal town, Sindhudurg.

In the post, the legendary cricketer says, “250+ days since we rang in my 50th birthday in Sindhudurg!” 

“The coastal town offered everything we wanted, and more. Gorgeous locations combined with wonderful hospitality left us with a treasure trove of memories.”

“India is blessed with beautiful coastlines and pristine islands. With our “Atithi Devo Bhava” philosophy, we have so much to explore, so many memories waiting to be created,” it further read.

Former Indian player, Venkatesh Prasad also sheds light upon this matter by condemning the Maldives minister's remarks for India. He also says that the Maldives apart from being a largely poor country is widely dependent on their tourism sector with over 15% of Indian tourists visiting the island.

“A deputy minister using such language for our country.

Maldives is a largely poor country largely dependent on upmarket tourism with over 15% tourists from India.

India has very many unexplored beautiful coastal towns, and this is a great opportunity to develop many of them into tourist destinations,” Prasad wrote on X.

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Not Vijay Deverakonda, but this actor was Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s first choice for Arjun Reddy

'Maa hai isliye...': Suyyash Rai reacts after Isha Malviya's mother says 'legal action banta hai' against Abhishek Kumar

Weather Forecast: IMD issues cold day warning in five states for next 2 days; check details here

DGCA orders airlines to inspect emergency exits of Boeing 737-8 Max planes after Alaska Airlines incident

Watch: Aamir Khan welcomes Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani with warm hug at daughter Ira Khan's wedding, video goes viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE