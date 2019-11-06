Real Madrid vs Galatasaray, Champions League: Live streaming, teams, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

Real Madrid takes on Galatasaray at home in matchday four of the UEFA Champions League.

While Madrid are sitting on second spot after the first three matches, Galatasaray are rock botting of the table with one point.

When and where to watch Real Madrid vs Galatasaray

Where and when is the Real Madrid vs Galatasaray, Champions League match being played?

The Real Madrid vs Galatasaray, Champions League match will be played on November 7, 2019, at Santiago Bernabeu.

What time does the Real Madrid vs Galatasaray, Champions League match begin?

The Real Madrid vs Galatasaray, Champions League match will begin at 1:30 AM IST.

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Galatasaray, Champions League live in India (TV channels)?

The Real Madrid vs Galatasaray, Champions League live telecast will be on Sony Ten 2 in India.

How and where to watch online Real Madrid vs Galatasaray, Champions League live streaming?

The Real Madrid vs Galatasaray, Champions League live stream will be available on SonyLIV app in India for premium users.

Real Madrid vs Galatasaray: Predicted Starting XIs

Real Madrid possible starting lineup: Courtois, Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Rodrygo, Hazard, Benzema.

Galatasaray possible starting lineup: Muslera; Mariano, Luyindama, Marcao, Nagatomo; N’Zonzi, Lemina, Belhanda, Feghouli; Babel, Andone