Meet Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova, the first unseeded woman to win grand slam title

Vondrousova was never considered a serious contender for the title, let alone a threat to the top players on the tour.

Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 09:31 PM IST

If you were to search for Marketa Vondrousova's 2022 Wimbledon results now, you won't find any on Google. Just a year ago, the Czech player was still recovering from wrist surgery on her left hand, with her arm in a cast. However, despite her own setbacks, she made her way to London to support her friend, Swedish player Mirjam Bjorklund, who was participating in the qualifiers for the first time.

Fast forward 12 months, and Vondrousova has etched her name into Wimbledon's history books with a remarkable 6-4, 6-4 victory over the No.6 seed, Ons Jabeur. On a momentous Saturday, inside the iconic Centre Court, Vondrousova accomplished a feat never before achieved in the Open Era - she became the first unseeded women's singles player to claim the prestigious Venus Rosewater Dish.

Vondrousova was never considered a serious contender for the title, let alone a threat to the top players on the tour. Her lackluster performance on grass courts leading up to the All England Club only reinforced this notion. After a disappointing third-round exit in Berlin and withdrawing from the Eastbourne International due to injury, her chances seemed slim. In fact, her previous best result at Wimbledon was a mere second-round appearance in 2021, following three consecutive first-round exits from 2017 to 2019.

However, Vondrousova defied all expectations and left everyone astounded as she emerged victorious from the top half of the draw. She achieved this remarkable feat by defeating four seeded players in six matches, with her most challenging triumph coming against the formidable world no.4, Jessica Pegula, in the quarterfinals. Notably, this victory marked her first-ever win against a top-five player on grass.

Who is Marketa Vondrousova?

Vondrousova, a 24-year-old from the Czech Republic, hails from a sporting family in the western part of the country. Her maternal grandfather was a national pentathlon champion, while her mother excelled as a professional volleyball player.

Having achieved the prestigious world No. 1 ranking during her junior career, Vondrousova wasted no time making her mark on the senior tour. At the tender age of 19, she reached the final of the French Open, only to be defeated by Australia's Ashleigh Barty in straight sets. Unfortunately, a series of injuries then hampered her progress, preventing her from reaching another grand-slam final in her career.

Nevertheless, Vondrousova's journey has been nothing short of remarkable.

The left-hander is a formidable opponent, possessing an uncanny ability to effortlessly return even the most precise serve on either side of the court. Their game is a blend of baseline mastery and cleverly executed drop shots, making them an unpredictable force to reckon with. Overcoming Vondrousova demands a substantial amount of mental and physical stamina.

