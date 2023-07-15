Headlines

Hukum preview: Rajinkanth looks badass as law protector in new song from Jailer; netizens say 'goosebumps overloaded'

Asian Athletics Championships 2023: Murali Sreeshankar qualifies for 2024 Olympics, Parul Chaudhary wins gold

Delhi news: Massive fire breaks out on 9th floor of DCM building in Barakhamba road, video surfaces

Meet India's most-paid employee who earned Rs 36 lakh per day, not from IIT, IIM

Asian Athletics Championships 2023: Murali Sreeshankar qualifies for 2024 Olympics, Parul Chaudhary wins gold

Delhi news: Massive fire breaks out on 9th floor of DCM building in Barakhamba road, video surfaces

'Stones were pelted at our bus': Shahid Afridi makes shocking claim, backs Pakistan touring India for ODI World Cup

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi, however, has expressed unwavering confidence and firmly believes that Babar Azam and his team should embark on their journey to India.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 08:05 PM IST

With less than three months remaining in the 2023 ODI World Cup, discussions regarding the Pakistan cricket team's tour to India for the tournament have sparked both support and opposition.

Recently, Pakistan's sports minister, Ehsaan Mazari, expressed his personal opinion to The Indian Express, stating, "As the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) falls under my ministry, I believe that if India insists on playing their Asia Cup matches at a neutral location, we should also request the same for our World Cup matches in India."

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi, however, has expressed unwavering confidence and firmly believes that Babar Azam and his team should embark on their journey to India and participate in the highly anticipated match scheduled for October 15th in Ahmedabad.

“It was a high pressure moment in our careers (tours of India). When we hit boundaries, there was no one to cheer. When we won the Bangalore Test and were departing for hotel, stones were pelted on the team bus. The pressure is there, of course but then it’s only fun when there’s pressure,” he said at a recent event.  

“People are saying that Pakistan should not go to India. I am totally against it, I think we should go there and win the match,” Afridi added.

The upcoming India-Pakistan match at the World Cup will mark their eighth encounter in the ODI tournament. Remarkably, the men in blue have emerged victorious in all previous encounters, dating back to as early as 1992.

READ| Asian Athletics Championships 2023: Murali Sreeshankar qualifies for 2024 Olympics, Parul Chaudhary wins gold

