Meet Kavita Devi, India's 'Lady Khali' known for her iconic salwaar-kameez attire in WWE

Headlines

COVID-19: India reports 636 new covid cases, 3 deaths in 24 hours

‘If it is not going well, there could be…’: S Somanath on ISRO’s plans for 2024

Devara first look: Jr NTR sails across the sea in intriguing poster, announces teaser date, fans say 'his eyes are...'

Apple iPhone users not able to call and connect to internet after latest update, iPhone models including…

John Abraham buys lavish 5,416 sq ft bungalow in Mumbai's Khar, Bollywood actor paid...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

COVID-19: India reports 636 new covid cases, 3 deaths in 24 hours

‘If it is not going well, there could be…’: S Somanath on ISRO’s plans for 2024

Devara first look: Jr NTR sails across the sea in intriguing poster, announces teaser date, fans say 'his eyes are...'

Cricket records broken in 2023

Top 5 WWE superstars to watch out for in 2024

8 Indian dishes that are very similar to foreign foods

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Massive bronze statue of Shakira unveiled at her hometown in Columbia

JN.1 variant prevention: How to keep your children safe? | COVID -19 news

Ayodhya's newly built airport to be named after Maharishi Valmiki | Ram Temple Ayodhya

South India's superstar started as an extra, co-star tried to kill him, he has more hits than Prabhas, Rajni, Vijay, NTR

Manjari Fadnnis calls The Freelancer 2 rollercoaster ride, recalls time when she wanted to leave films | Exclusive

Dunki, Toilet Ek Prem Katha star Komal Sachdeva cities similarities between Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar | Exclusive

HomeSports

Sports

Meet Kavita Devi, India's 'Lady Khali' known for her iconic salwaar-kameez attire in WWE

Kavita Devi was the first ever Indian woman wrestler to sign with the biggest show in wrestling entertainment.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Dec 30, 2023, 06:53 PM IST

article-main
Kavita Devi
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Although many male Indian wrestlers have attempted to make their mark in the WWE, there have also been a number of female wrestlers who have proudly represented India on this prestigious stage. Leading the way among them is Kavita Devi, the trailblazer who became the first Indian woman to step foot into the WWE ring. Born on September 20, 1987, in the state of Haryana, Kavita Devi, also known as Kavita Dalal, has left an indelible mark on the world of wrestling.

Prior to her WWE journey, Kavita had already achieved numerous accolades in the wrestling arena. However, her unwavering passion for the WWE ring was undeniable, compelling her to pursue her dreams in this captivating realm. In 2017, she showcased her extraordinary wrestling prowess in the MAE Young Classic, leaving spectators in awe of her skills and determination.

Kavita Devi's breakthrough moment arrived during Wrestlemania 34, where she astounded the global community of WWE wrestlers. Her exceptional talent garnered immense praise from wrestlers worldwide, solidifying her status as a formidable force to be reckoned with.

Kavita, a powerlifter who proudly represented India at the 2016 South Asian Games, has had the privilege of being mentored by none other than the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion, The Great Khali (Dalip Singh Rana).

"Khali sir got me to the (WWE) ring. He has a big contribution in shaping my career." She said. "Jinder Mahal is a big star in WWE. He has earned a big name for India at the international level," Kavita said in an interview in 2018.

Kavita tied the knot in 2009 and welcomed her first child a year later. Following the birth, Kavita contemplated retiring from wrestling, but her husband provided unwavering support. She proudly served as a member of WWE from 2017 to 2021, until her eventual release.

READ| Injury scare for India as star player suffers blow on shoulder ahead of 2nd Test against South Africa

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

New rules from January 1, 2024: 6 crucial financial changes to keep in mind

'Whole world is waiting for Jan 22's historic moment,’ says PM Modi during Ayodhya visit

Watch: Team India's intensive training for 2nd Test showdown against South Africa

After Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara's post amid India's Centurion Test defeat goes viral

Who is Arvind Panagariya, ex-NITI Aayog VC, appointed chairman of 16th Finance Commission?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE