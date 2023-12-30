Meet Kavita Devi, India's 'Lady Khali' known for her iconic salwaar-kameez attire in WWE

Kavita Devi was the first ever Indian woman wrestler to sign with the biggest show in wrestling entertainment.

Although many male Indian wrestlers have attempted to make their mark in the WWE, there have also been a number of female wrestlers who have proudly represented India on this prestigious stage. Leading the way among them is Kavita Devi, the trailblazer who became the first Indian woman to step foot into the WWE ring. Born on September 20, 1987, in the state of Haryana, Kavita Devi, also known as Kavita Dalal, has left an indelible mark on the world of wrestling.

Prior to her WWE journey, Kavita had already achieved numerous accolades in the wrestling arena. However, her unwavering passion for the WWE ring was undeniable, compelling her to pursue her dreams in this captivating realm. In 2017, she showcased her extraordinary wrestling prowess in the MAE Young Classic, leaving spectators in awe of her skills and determination.

Kavita Devi's breakthrough moment arrived during Wrestlemania 34, where she astounded the global community of WWE wrestlers. Her exceptional talent garnered immense praise from wrestlers worldwide, solidifying her status as a formidable force to be reckoned with.

Kavita, a powerlifter who proudly represented India at the 2016 South Asian Games, has had the privilege of being mentored by none other than the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion, The Great Khali (Dalip Singh Rana).

"Khali sir got me to the (WWE) ring. He has a big contribution in shaping my career." She said. "Jinder Mahal is a big star in WWE. He has earned a big name for India at the international level," Kavita said in an interview in 2018.

Kavita tied the knot in 2009 and welcomed her first child a year later. Following the birth, Kavita contemplated retiring from wrestling, but her husband provided unwavering support. She proudly served as a member of WWE from 2017 to 2021, until her eventual release.

READ| Injury scare for India as star player suffers blow on shoulder ahead of 2nd Test against South Africa