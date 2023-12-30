Injury scare for India as star player suffers blow on shoulder ahead of 2nd Test against South Africa

India is currently facing setbacks in their Test series due to injuries.

After suffering a resounding defeat at the hands of South Africa, Team India has been dealt a blow with an injury scare ahead of the crucial second and final match of the Test series. India was completely outplayed by the Proteas in the first match in Centurion, where the hosts secured a commanding innings and a 32-run victory over the visitors.

Unfortunately, bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur suffered a blow to his shoulder during a training session in Centurion on Saturday, just before the second Test. While facing throwdowns from a support staff member, Shardul was struck on his left shoulder. Despite the pain, he continued to bat but was unable to take part in bowling.

The impact of the blow was evident as Shardul was visibly in pain and discomfort. To alleviate the discomfort, he applied an ice pack to his shoulder. At present, the extent of Shardul's injury remains uncertain, and further scans will be conducted if necessary.

India is currently facing setbacks in their Test series due to injuries. Mohammed Shami and Ruturaj Gaikwad are both out of the series, while Ravindra Jadeja missed the first Test due to back spasms. Shami, who played a crucial role in India's campaign in the 2023 ODI World Cup, is currently recovering from an ankle injury. Gaikwad, on the other hand, was not part of the World Cup but was selected for the South Africa tour, which included three T20Is, as well as ODIs and Tests. Unfortunately, Gaikwad sustained a finger injury during the second ODI and has been ruled out of the Test series.

India will be flying to Cape Town for the second Test on Sunday. In light of the injuries, Abhimanyu Easwaran and Avesh Khan have been added to the squad as replacements for Shami and Gaikwad. Rinku Singh, who was initially part of the squad for the first Test, has been released to make room for the new additions, providing the team with ample options to select the Playing XI for the second Test.

