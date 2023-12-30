Injury scare for India as star player suffers blow on shoulder ahead of 2nd Test against South Africa

Headlines

COVID-19: India reports 636 new covid cases, 3 deaths in 24 hours

‘If it is not going well, there could be…’: S Somanath on ISRO’s plans for 2024

Devara first look: Jr NTR sails across the sea in intriguing poster, announces teaser date, fans say 'his eyes are...'

Apple iPhone users not able to call and connect to internet after latest update, iPhone models including…

John Abraham buys lavish 5,416 sq ft bungalow in Mumbai's Khar, Bollywood actor paid...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

COVID-19: India reports 636 new covid cases, 3 deaths in 24 hours

‘If it is not going well, there could be…’: S Somanath on ISRO’s plans for 2024

Devara first look: Jr NTR sails across the sea in intriguing poster, announces teaser date, fans say 'his eyes are...'

Cricket records broken in 2023

Top 5 WWE superstars to watch out for in 2024

8 Indian dishes that are very similar to foreign foods

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Massive bronze statue of Shakira unveiled at her hometown in Columbia

JN.1 variant prevention: How to keep your children safe? | COVID -19 news

Ayodhya's newly built airport to be named after Maharishi Valmiki | Ram Temple Ayodhya

South India's superstar started as an extra, co-star tried to kill him, he has more hits than Prabhas, Rajni, Vijay, NTR

Manjari Fadnnis calls The Freelancer 2 rollercoaster ride, recalls time when she wanted to leave films | Exclusive

Dunki, Toilet Ek Prem Katha star Komal Sachdeva cities similarities between Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar | Exclusive

HomeCricket

Cricket

Injury scare for India as star player suffers blow on shoulder ahead of 2nd Test against South Africa

India is currently facing setbacks in their Test series due to injuries.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Dec 30, 2023, 05:34 PM IST

article-main
File Photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After suffering a resounding defeat at the hands of South Africa, Team India has been dealt a blow with an injury scare ahead of the crucial second and final match of the Test series. India was completely outplayed by the Proteas in the first match in Centurion, where the hosts secured a commanding innings and a 32-run victory over the visitors.

Unfortunately, bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur suffered a blow to his shoulder during a training session in Centurion on Saturday, just before the second Test. While facing throwdowns from a support staff member, Shardul was struck on his left shoulder. Despite the pain, he continued to bat but was unable to take part in bowling.

The impact of the blow was evident as Shardul was visibly in pain and discomfort. To alleviate the discomfort, he applied an ice pack to his shoulder. At present, the extent of Shardul's injury remains uncertain, and further scans will be conducted if necessary.

India is currently facing setbacks in their Test series due to injuries. Mohammed Shami and Ruturaj Gaikwad are both out of the series, while Ravindra Jadeja missed the first Test due to back spasms. Shami, who played a crucial role in India's campaign in the 2023 ODI World Cup, is currently recovering from an ankle injury. Gaikwad, on the other hand, was not part of the World Cup but was selected for the South Africa tour, which included three T20Is, as well as ODIs and Tests. Unfortunately, Gaikwad sustained a finger injury during the second ODI and has been ruled out of the Test series.

India will be flying to Cape Town for the second Test on Sunday. In light of the injuries, Abhimanyu Easwaran and Avesh Khan have been added to the squad as replacements for Shami and Gaikwad. Rinku Singh, who was initially part of the squad for the first Test, has been released to make room for the new additions, providing the team with ample options to select the Playing XI for the second Test.

READ| After Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara's post amid India's Centurion Test defeat goes viral

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

New rules from January 1, 2024: 6 crucial financial changes to keep in mind

'Whole world is waiting for Jan 22's historic moment,’ says PM Modi during Ayodhya visit

Watch: Team India's intensive training for 2nd Test showdown against South Africa

After Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara's post amid India's Centurion Test defeat goes viral

Who is Arvind Panagariya, ex-NITI Aayog VC, appointed chairman of 16th Finance Commission?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE