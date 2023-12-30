Headlines

HomeCricket

Cricket

After Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara's post amid India's Centurion Test defeat goes viral

The omission of Pujara and Rahane from the South Africa Tour left many questioning whether it signaled the end of their illustrious careers representing India.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Dec 30, 2023, 04:04 PM IST

File Photo
Veteran batters Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara have taken to social media to share videos of their recent net sessions following India's disappointing defeat in the opening Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park, Centurion.

Pujara, who was dropped from the Indian Test team after the World Test Championship (WTC) final loss to Australia in June this year, is determined to prove his worth and make a strong comeback.

Meanwhile, Rahane, who made his return to the Test team in the WTC final, faced setbacks during the tour of West Indies in July and was subsequently not considered for the two-Test series in South Africa.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Rahane on Friday (December 29) posted a video of him batting in the nets with the caption, “No rest days”.

The following day, Pujara shared a video clip showcasing his dedication to refining his batting prowess. He captioned the video as, “Ranji Trophy prep mode: ????”.

Notably, Team India suffered a significant defeat in the Centurion Test against South Africa, succumbing to an innings and 32 runs loss. The Indian batting line-up failed to perform collectively in both innings, resulting in scores of 245 and 131, ultimately leading to a Test match defeat within a mere three days.

This defeat also means that India has conceded an insurmountable 1-0 lead to South Africa in the two-match Test series.

Looking ahead, India's next Test series is scheduled against England, to be held at home. It will be intriguing to observe whether Rahane and Pujara will be selected for the upcoming five-Test series, set to commence on January 25 in Hyderabad.

READ| Renowned Pakistani TV host invites MS Dhoni following his praise for cuisine

