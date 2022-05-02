Manchester United vs Brentford, Premier League: Live streaming, MUN vs BRE dream11, where to watch

Manchester United vs Brentford

After having an extremely disappointing Premier League season, Manchester United have their final home match against Brentford.

The Red Devils are currently placed sixth in the points table and are five points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, who still have two games in hand.

READ | Premier League: Cristiano Ronaldo scores as Manchester United vs Chelsea match ends in a draw

Talking about Brentford, they occupy 12th position, having enjoyed an impressive campaign in the top flight.

When and where to watch Manchester United vs Brentford - Premier League match

Where and when is the Manchester United vs Brentford, Premier League match being played?

The Manchester United vs Brentford, Premier League match will be played on May 3, 2022, at Old Trafford.

What time does the Manchester United vs Brentford, Premier League match begin?

The Manchester United vs Brentford, Premier League match will begin at 12:30 PM IST on Tuesday (Monday night) in India.

Where to watch Manchester United vs Brentford, Premier League match live in India (TV channels)?

The Manchester United vs Brentford, Premier League match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network channels in India.

How and where to watch online Manchester United vs Brentford, Premier League match live streaming?

The Manchester United vs Brentford, Premier League match live streaming will be available online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

Manchester United vs Brentford probable playing XI:

Manchester United: De Gea; Dalot, Lindelof, Varane, Telles; Matic, McTominay; Rashford, Fernandes, Elanga; Ronaldo

Brentford: Raya; Ajer, Jansson, Sorensen; Roerslev, Eriksen, Norgaard, Janelt, Henry; Mbeumo, Toney