Tokyo Olympic medalist Lovlina Borgohain makes shocking claim of 'Harassment' against Boxing Federation of India

Lovlina Borgohain

The Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain has accused Boxing Federation of India (BFI) for mentally harassing her. Lovlina said one of her coaches has been denied entry to the Commonwealth Games Village while another one has been sent home.

Lovlina scripted history when she won the women's 69 kg bronze medal at Tokyo 2020, becoming the third Indian boxer to win a medal at the Olympics after Vijender Singh (bronze at Beijing 2008) and Mary Kom (bronze at London 2012).

Taking to Twitter, Lovlina wrote about the politics which is prevalent in the federation that has been affecting her performance. She called for the politics to be kept aside and let her focus on winning a medal for the country.

Lovlina said her training has been impacted just 8 days ahead of her event at the Commonwealth Games.

"Today with great sorrow I want to reveal that harassment is going on with me. The coaches who helped me win the Olympic medal were removed which hindered my training process. One of the coaches is Sandhya Gurungji, who is a Dronacharya awardee. Both of my coaches have to plead to be included in the training camp and they are added quite late," Lovlina said in a tweet.

Earlier, the 24-year-old boxer from Assam said that she has made some mistakes at the World Championship where her campaign ended in the pre-quarterfinals.

Aiming for gold, she has moved on from the disappointing outings at the Worlds and is now ready to excel at the CWG 2022.