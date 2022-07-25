Indian Women's cricket team will go for 'gold' in the commonwealth games 2022, says skipper Harmanpreet Kaur

Indian Women Cricket Team

Cricket is all set to return to the Commonwealth Games after a long hiatus. The last time was in 1998 when cricket was part of the CWG where the South African men’s team emerged as the winners. However, it has returned with a twist as women’s cricket will take the center stage at the multisport mega event this time.

READ: Paris Saint-Germain vs Gamba Osaka, Pre-Season Friendlies 2022: Live streaming, PSG vs OSK dream11, where to watch

"This tournament is very important for us. This time we are playing for a medal. If I speak about myself, we have grown up watching these kinds of tournaments and we are glad that we are also getting an opportunity, we will be part of a big event.

"I think in the future if we keep getting these (kind of) opportunities, it will be great for us," Harmanpreet said at the pre-departure press conference here on Saturday.

India women’s team has played quality cricket in the past few years which includes their impressive campaigns in the 2017 ODI World Cup and 2020 T20 World Cup as on both occasions they ended up runners-up. They have been eluded to getting their hands on the big trophy but they have got a chance to make history in Birmingham.

READ: Kerala Blasters team to visit UAE to play pre-season friendlies in August

India are clubbed in Group A alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, Australia and Barbados. They open their campaign against Australia on July 29.

"Whenever we play against them (teams like Australia), they have always given us tough competition. And this time also, we are looking very positive. Every game will be crucial for us and we will try to give 100 per cent."

According to Harman, it is important to perform well in big events.